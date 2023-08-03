Capital Football have concluded their investigation into racism allegations made by Canberra Croatia's Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu.
In the club's 4-2 Federation Cup final win in June over Canberra Olympic - which doubled as the Australia Cup qualifier - Ahmed-Shaibu claimed to be the victim of a racist slur at Deakin Stadium.
In the match the American was heard telling referees that he was called a "black n-----".
The moment was not initially added to the referee's report, however Canberra Croatia later supported Ahmed-Shaibu filing a formal complaint with Capital Football, which prompted a lengthy investigation.
However with insufficient evidence, the case has since been closed.
"Unfortunately that happened and I'm not in a position to do anything," he told The Canberra Times.
"I just said what happened in the moment and I think Capital Football took everything by the horns, they did the research and they just said it's concluded, and there wasn't enough findings and evidence.
"I'm just a football player. That's it. That's all I'm here to do. So I respect decisions they've made and I think we just move on.
"I feel a lot safer out here in Australia [than in the USA]. So for that to happen, I just didn't think it would, but it's behind us now."
Following the alleged incident Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich re-iterated that racism would not be tolerated in Canberra soccer.
"There's just no place for racism or any abusive behaviour to anyone," Slavich said.
Capital Football have a We Play As One motto, which "says no to offensive, insulting, abusive, discriminatory or harmful words or behaviour", and they have encouraged witnesses to poor behaviour to report it.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
