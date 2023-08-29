How good hygiene is helping foster special friendships

Meals on Wheels volunteer Diane Johansen sharing a chat with one of her customers.

This is branded content for Glen 20.

For 70 years, Meals on Wheels has not only been delivering nutritious meals to some of the most vulnerable people in our community, it's also been a life-line to the community for those living alone.



As well as delicious home-style cooking, the knock on the door signals a chance for a chat with one of the more than 45,000 dedicated volunteers who keep a caring eye on the wellbeing of each customer, supporting their desire to live independently in their own home.



"The people who come to your door, they have a special compassion for us and a special interest in us," said 75-year-old Meals on Wheels customer Helen, who lives alone in her home in Sydney.



"It's lovely to have them, it's wonderful. It's that connection, that feeling, the closeness that you have with people which is really good."

One of the added challenges for Meals on Wheels with the arrival of COVID is the need for extra care around hygiene to protect their elderly customers when volunteers visit them or they take part in social days the organisation also organises.



While in the wider community we may have felt life is back to normal, for the more vulnerable the threat of COVID and other illnesses is still real.



Rising to the challenge has been Glen 20 which has partnered Meals on Wheels for the past four years, supplying germ-fighting cleaning products as well as contributing funding.



In its latest campaign, Glen 20 is donating 30,000 units of products including cans of Glen 20 and Pine O Cleen wipes as well as funding the delivery of 20,000 wellbeing checks across the Meals on Wheels network.



"We wanted to ensure that those in need have easy access to hygiene products, helping to protect our older and vulnerable Australians from the spread of germs and enabling their stories to be told without barriers," said Danielle Byrne, Head of Sustainability and Purpose at Reckitt Hygiene the owner of Glen 20.



"We're focused on supporting Meals on Wheels so it can conduct more wellbeing checks and help ensure each interaction is protected for our vulnerable community members."



Meals on Wheels customer Helen at one of the weekly social days. Picture supplied

The stories from customers highlight the importance of the work of Meals on Wheels and its partners.



For 90-year-old Fred his local Meals on Wheels weekly social days and the network of friends it's created have become a valued part of his life since his wife passed away.



Blacktown Meals on Wheels picks up customers and brings them together for a few games of bingo, morning tea and lunch before taking them home again.



"[My wife and I] were married for 62-years and we always did everything together," said Fred, who came to Australia from Germany in 1954 and met his wife shortly after.



"All of a sudden there was a void, like a vacuum when she had gone and I thought what do I do now. I started coming back here and I've been every week since.



"When you are all alone at home by yourself you start thinking the things that you shouldn't be thinking [but] when you come here we talk to each other about each others situation, and its uplifting. There's good companionship and you've got nice people looking after you."

Fred found friendship and support from Meals on Wheels after his wife died. Picture supplied

Volunteer Diane Johansen said the social days have an obvious positive impact on the customers.



"It brings joy and friendship to a lot of people who are in their homes and don't get out very much," she said.



"Having that human connection for our clients is very important; it gives them some human connection that makes then feel healthier, feel loved and cared for."



Extra care is taken to provide an hygienic environment for them, said Ms Johansen.



"Because our clients are older, they're vulnerable, so we like to make sure everything's sanitised and cleaned," she said.



"We use Glen 20, we spray the bus, we spray the hallway, the seats, so they aren't put in any danger that they don't need to be in."



The social days are a not-to-be missed part of the week for the customers who appreciate the care shown by the volunteers and the chance to spend a day out with people.



"It's terrific, I go every Monday and I get upset if I have to miss out - I have withdrawal symptoms," said Helen. "I live by myself but you've got to have people around you."

"The key to getting old is you've got to keep your mind busy, have a lot of interests, a lot of activities."