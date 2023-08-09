It's been a big year for winemaker Nick O'Leary. Not only has he fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening his own cellar door, now two of his wines have been named among the nation's best.
His 2022 White Rocks riesling and the 2021 Bolaro shiraz both received 97 points in the 2024 Halliday Wine Companion, earning a gold medal as the Canberra District's top scoring wines.
Twenty-nine local wines received gold medals. O'Leary scored a 96 for his 2022 Heywood shiraz and riesling, alongside Collector Wines' 2021 Tiger Tiger Tumbarumba chardonnay and their 2018 Reserve shiraz.
For almost 30 years, the Wine Companion, founded by James Halliday, has served as the definitive guide to Australian wine.
This year the panel of judges tasted more than 8000 wines, including about 126 from the Canberra District.
Judge Jane Faulkner said it was no surprise that the local list was dominated by the usual suspects.
Our top-rating wineries were Clonakilla, Mount Majura Vineyard, Nick O'Leary Wines and Bryan Martin's Ravensworth, each receiving Halliday's coveted top marks. Collector Wines, Eden Road Wines, Helm Wines and Lark Hill were also named among the region's best.
Lark Hill's 2021 Roxanne! Petillant naturel scored 95 points and made the list of the year's best sparkling wines, as did Mount Majura Vineyard's 2010 The Silurian Late Disgorged chardonnay pinot noir.
Collector Wines' 2022 Shoreline sangiovese rosé made the rosé list.
"The Canberra District is a super cool climate area and it makes excellent wines that suit those conditions," says Faulkner.
"We were just pleased to have the number of wines back post the 2020 smoke-tainted vintage, there was a collective sigh of relief from the producers, saying hallelujah, we've got wine."
Overall, Bleasdale Vineyards in Langhorne Creek, South Australia, won winery of the year. Kate Goodman, from Coonawarra's Penley Estate, won winemaker of the year.
The wine of the year was a 2021 Old Vine grenache from the McLaren Vale's Yangarra Estate Vineyard, which also won red wine of the year. The best white wine was a 2021 chardonnay from Landaire at Padthaway Estate. Sparkling wine of the year was a 2010 Grand Prestige Late Disgorged from Sittella Wines.
One of the best wines to look out for on the shelves is the shiraz of the year, Murdoch Hill's The Landau Single Vineyard Oakbank syrah 2021, from the Adelaide Hills. At just $51 it beat out wines which retail for more than $900.
More than 5000 tasting notes are printed in the 2024 Companion, with more than 8500 tasting notes available online at winecompanion.com.au
If you're looking to put some more wines in your cellar, here's the list of the Canberra District's gold medal-winning wines. Support local producers.
97 points: Nick O'Leary White Rocks riesling 2022; Nick O'Leary Bolaro Shiraz 2021.
96 points: Collector Wines Tiger Tiger chardonnay 2021; Collector Wines Reserve shiraz 2018; Nick O'Leary Heywood shiraz 2022; Nick O'Leary Heywood riesling 2022.
95 points: Clonakilla riesling 2022; Clonakilla viognier 2022; Clonakilla shiraz viognier 2022; Collector Wines Summer Swarm fiano 2022; Collector Wines Shoreline sangiovese rose 2022; Collector Wines Ledger gruner veltliner 2022; Collector Wines Marked Tree red shiraz 2021; Eden Road Wines The Long Road pinot gris 2022; Eden Road Wines sangiovese 2021; Eden Road Wines Cullarin Block 71 chardonnay 2022; Helm Wines Premium riesling 2022; Lark Hill Roxanne! petillant naturel 2021; Lark Hill Vineyard chardonnay 2019; Mount Majura Vineyard The Silurian Late Disgorged chardonnay pinot noir 2010; Mount Majura Vineyard riesling 2022; Nick O'Leary riesling 2022; Nick O'Leary shiraz 2021; Ravensworth Regional sangiovese 2022; Ravensworth Regional tinto 2022; Ravensworth Regional riesling 2022; Ravensworth barbera nebbiolo 2022; Ravensworth The Grainery 2021; Ravensworth Estate shiraz viognier 2021.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
