The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Rather ironically, cars might be what really kills racing circuits

SH
By Sam Hollier
August 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car-centric urban planning has gobbled up more than one permanent circuit. Picture Shutterstock
Car-centric urban planning has gobbled up more than one permanent circuit. Picture Shutterstock

As a motorsport fan and occasional amateur-level participant I've long lamented the loss of some very interesting racing venues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.