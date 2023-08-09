Rather ironically, cars might be what really kills racing circuits

As a motorsport fan and occasional amateur-level participant I've long lamented the loss of some very interesting racing venues.
It has occurred to me however, that the very car-centric nature of our urban planning is also what has killed many racing circuits.
Let's face it, professional levels of motorsport came to exist, and still exist, for the purpose of marketing and promotion. They couldn't care less about participation, just attendance (which, in Australia at least, they artificially puff up by adding up the attendance across all days and include people who only attended an adjacent concert) and viewership (if it's presented on a platform where people can actually watch it).
Among the things promoted are often the vehicles, or at least the badges (ie. the brands they represent), but in a case of situational irony, the successful promotion of the motor vehicle as personal transportation has literally driven the urban sprawl of single-family homes, which would not have been viable for the working classes at the scale we see today without the car as a means of transport.
Imagine investing the money required to construct a permanent motor racing facility.
There a loads of challenges like finance and construction. Picking the location is probably the most crucial bit though.
It has to be far enough away from anything to avoid noise complaints. And weirdly, the more sparsely populated the area, the further the noise will carry. Just ask some of the smaller venues surrounded by grazing paddocks and a handful of homesteads.
However, it also needs to be near enough to a major population centre that it attracts not just competitors but the fans from the general public so that they can realistically attend events and watch the action in person.
Ideally I would have thought that such a venue would need a public transport link nearby, but that seems to be completely unnecessary if you look at the surviving circuits we have at the moment (although I'm sure it would still help them quite a lot when it comes to the goal of getting actual real spectators to attend).
Being near a major regional centre isn't crucial, but it does help argue the case that the development will bring dollars into the area since visitors will need somewhere to stay, somewhere to eat before and after they go to the track, and the amateur-level competitors at least will probably utilise some of the local automotive services and patronise the local automotive retail stores.
The geography also needs to be suitable in terms of building in the safety features like adequate run-off areas and sand traps if it's a circuit, or pretty close to level across a large enough area if it's an oval of some kind such as the dirt and clay speedways.
The problem of being near enough to a population centre (and/or transport links) to get attendance though, is it greatly increases the chances of being built out by the urban sprawl.
Racing fans have long held the argument that if the track was there first (or an airport for that matter), then residents shouldn't be complaining about the noise. I'll save that rant for another time though.
Meanwhile the circuits at Amaroo Park and Oran Park for example, got gobbled up because the land had become worth so much more as residential lots.
While motoring enthusiasts are well aware of the urban sprawl and its effects on venues, we also tend to ignore the alternatives because it's very difficult to keep a race car (or other vehicle of value or interest) while living in a unit or an apartment.
The majority of households don't need a garage though, nor do most of them even use it properly (to them it's a tall garden shed, an oversize storage hold, or an extension that hasn't been converted into rooms yet).
More population-dense development can help around cities, especially if people are going to insist on living in the same area instead of moving somewhere more affordable.
It doesn't need to be sky scrapers though. Everything from duplexes to low-rise to mid-rise is a more efficient use of land, and when the ground floor of a mid-rise building is shopping (and there's adequate public transit for commuting), it's entirely possible for those residents to live without a car.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.