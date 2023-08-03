Canberra Croatia are hoping the national second division can launch them onto a bigger stage as the club prepare for their round of 32 clash in the Australia Cup.
The club was one of two from the ACT along with Gungahlin United that made the next phase of Football Australia's process to determine which teams will be part of the second-tier competition below the A-League Men, slated to begin in early 2024.
"It'll be great for Canberra," club director Vlado Vrkic said.
Football Australia recently announced an extension for clubs to complete their proposals this month for independent valuation, before the final phase in September.
Vrkic said some clubs - many mostly run by volunteers - will still struggle to make the deadline with the resources and financial detail required under Football Australia's specific proposal template.
However he was "confident" Canberra Croatia is in a good position, and are helped by owning their own ground for which they are drafting plans to upgrade with a new kiosk, barbeque area, grandstand and media box.
The only concern for the club was whether a new Canberra A-League Men team would make sponsorship dollars harder to secure.
"If the A-League goes ahead, that'll put another element of pressure on a potential national second division team because Canberra is only a very small market when it comes to sponsorship," Vrkic said.
Canberra Croatia's senior men's side travelled to Sydney's west on Thursday afternoon ahead of their elimination match with the Mount Druitt Town Rangers on Friday night at Popondetta Park.
They were knocked out of their last round of 32 appearance in the Australia Cup in 2018, but aim to go deeper this time around.
Their preparation hasn't been easy with captain Daniel Barac ruled out with a torn ACL in the lead-up, though he will still be on the sidelines to cheer on his teammates.
Stand-in skipper Ryan Keir is ready for a "tough" battle at the foot of the Blue Mountains.
"In any game we have a chance to win and we have been successful this year, so we've got a bit of confidence and know what we need to do," Keir said.
"This is where the club wants to be - we've obviously also put a submission in for the national second division, so this is another opportunity to be on the national stage."
A not-so secret weapon for Canberra Croatia will be American striker Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu who previously played for Mount Druitt.
He knows better than most the energy home fans at Emerton will bring to lift the Rangers in the match.
"It's a great feeling to be a part of this," Ahmed-Shaibu said.
"I've been at this same round of 32 before but it was for Mount Druitt at the time, so going back to the same ground, I've just got to do my job.
"It's a tough ground to go to get a result but that's the aim.
"We've been working hard and fought our way to get here and we're definitely ready for this one."
Ahmed-Shaibu has been a goal-scoring machine since joining the club this season and is enjoying his time "flourishing" under the gameplan installed by coach Dean Ugrinic.
"I've been restructured to a different style that's working really well for me, so I have no reason to complain and I'm loving my season," he said.
"It's a credit to the boys and the coaching staff, who've made this a very good environment."
Mount Druitt Town Rangers v Canberra Croatia - Friday 7.30pm at Popondetta Park
Melanie Dinjaski
