Staff at the Australian National University have called off a planned 48-hour strike after significant progress was made on pay and job security claims.
The university's latest offer includes an 18.5 per cent salary increase over five years and 116 full time jobs to be created for casual staff.
Staff on fixed-term contracts will be converted to permanent after five years if they are not externally funded or on an employment scheme. Casuals will have access to some types of leave and superannuation contributions of 12.5 per cent.
Hundreds of staff rallied on Thursday in support of better conditions for casual workers.
Further strikes were planned for August 7 and 8 but a large majority of members voted to call off the action in light of progress made in the past fortnight.
National Tertiary Education Union ANU branch president Millan Pintos-Lopez said the bargaining team expected an agreement to be put to staff to vote on in the near future.
"These outcomes couldn't have been won without the significant turn out and support for our half day strike last week," he said.
"We will, however, be monitoring the situation closely and have organised another all member meeting for the 31st of August to evaluate further progress and determine whether additional industrial action is necessary."
A university spokeswoman said it was a positive outcome for all parties.
"With this decision from NTEU members, we are in a strong position to work through the outstanding matters to be resolved quickly and finalise the Agreement with bargaining representatives in the coming weeks," the spokeswoman said.
"Over the course of bargaining, the University has been dedicated and passionate about working with our staff to make ANU one of the best places to work in the country, where staff feel supported, respected and valued. We want to lead the way for the rest of the sector."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
