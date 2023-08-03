Canberra's newest public school in Kenny will be named after prominent activist and Wiradjuri woman Shirley Smith.
The ACT government chose the name in consultation with ACT Placenames, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elected Body, and the United Ngunnawal Elders Council.
Shirley Smith High School will hold up to 800 students, with high quality general and specialist classes, minister for education and youth affairs Yvette Berry said.
"Opening in 2024, the new school will be headed by experienced ACT school principal Rebecca Pearce. The construction of the school is well advanced and I look forward to seeing the first students attending the school next year," she said.
"Gungahlin continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in Australia as enrolment demands increase across the area's public schools.
"The ACT government remains committed to ensuring that every public school is a great school and that there will always be a place available for every student at their local public school."
The Education Directorate will run a community consultation on the school's logo and uniform now the name is known.
Shirley Smith was born near Cowra, but her family moved to Sydney in the mid-30s.
Whilst living on Wiradjuri land, she assisted Aboriginal people facing criminal charges, and helped children regain their health and find their families while in her care.
She was the founding member of the Aboriginal Medical Service, Aboriginal Legal Service, the Aboriginal Housing Company and the Aboriginal Children's Service.
Ms Smith was also involved in the establishment of the Foundation for Aboriginal Affairs and in ongoing activism for land rights for Aboriginal people, with her work influencing communities today.
