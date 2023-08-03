The Canberra Times
Bruce Lehrmann instructs lawyers to sue ACT after aborted rape prosecution

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 3 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 8:57pm
Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann. Picture by Karleen Minney
Bruce Lehrmann is set to sue the ACT after an inquiry into his aborted rape case made scathing findings about the territory's most senior prosecutor.

