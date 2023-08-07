This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
When the day comes and I cast my "yes" vote in the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, it will be no thanks to Anthony Albanese. It will be in spite of him. For months now, I've winced as he's tried to sell the idea to a sceptical electorate, trying to make a small target of a huge proposition.
Watching the PM's prosecution of the "yes" case last week was painful in the same way as his early gaff in the 2022 election campaign when he couldn't name the cash or unemployment rates. On radio he ducked and weaved clumsily and irritably when asked about his commitment to treaty making - a key element of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
And right on cue, the opposition seized on that in Question Time, Peter Dutton even summoning the ghost of Kevin Rudd to make a stretchy point about Albanese not being the person people thought they'd elected, that he'd say one thing to one audience and something completely different to another. Dutton played the "tricky" card.
Of course, none of that matters in the real world. Question Time is performative nonsense that might at best deliver a 10-second grab for the nightly TV news, which will be ignored by most ordinary voters.
You only need to look at the opinion polls to see how support for the Voice to Parliament has slipped over the months. One of the largest polls, conducted by ACM, showed support in regional Australia found only 38 per cent of respondents would vote "yes", 55 per cent would vote "no" and 7 per cent were undecided.
Albanese consistently blames the relentless negativity of the opposition for the slide in support. But he ignores the obvious rejoinder: where is the positive campaign to counter the "no" push? Where are the arguments that convince voters to put the Voice front of mind among all the other competing concerns like the cost of groceries, soaring power bills and crippling interest rates and rents? Where's the effective campaign?
Over the weekend, we've seen lots of images of the PM in his favourite Akubra treading the red dirt of Arnhem Land at the Garma Festival, where he's been preaching to the converted. But for the miners of the Hunter or steelworkers of the Illawarra or single mums of north-west Tasmania, Garma is about as remote as Mars and, at $2750 per adult to get in, completely out of reach.
The fact is Albanese needs to get out of the red dirt of the Top End and into the suburbs and towns where support for the Voice is sliding. That's where the "yes" case needs to be prosecuted. And, importantly, he needs some of his more articulate colleagues helping - just as they did in 2022 when his sputtering election campaign was derailed by a bout of COVID. It was only then, when his colleagues stepped up, that the tide began to turn Labor's way - and even then only enough to secure a slender majority in the House of Representatives.
The uncomfortable truth is that Albanese is not the gun campaigner he might think himself to be. And the Voice to Parliament is too important not to get over the line.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The economy will slow to a crawl later this year but inflation will come down more quickly than previously expected and reach below 3 per cent by the end of 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia. The central bank's latest forecasts show it is increasingly confident that price pressures are easing, predicting that the consumer price index - which rose at an annual rate of 6 per cent in the June quarter - will slow to 4.1 per cent by the end of the year.
- A federal inquiry has called on the government to consider banning WeChat on government-issued devices and monitor the use of social media platforms within the Australian Public Service. The moves, if adopted, would represent the biggest crackdown against foreign interference within the public service since staff at dozens of agencies were ordered to delete TikTok from their work devices in April.
- China will lift punitive tariffs on Australian barley exports from Saturday. The Chinese government imposed the tariffs on barley imports in May 2020, over what it claims were concerns over the dumping of cheap grain.
THEY SAID IT: "There are many elements to a campaign. Leadership is number one. Everything else is number two." - Bertolt Brecht
YOU SAID IT: He's like the dinner guest who stays long after everyone else has left. Garry wrote that it was time Scott Morrison left.
Bruce writes: "I found Morrison to be an extremely inspirational politician. He inspired me to join the Labor Party."
"Scott Morrison lost me when he condemned Christine Holgate over the Cartier watch issue - bonuses that were written into her contract," writes Stuart from Tasmania. "The damage that his actions did to both Holgate and Australia Post was substantial. Things just got worse from there. Although robodebt was entirely in the hands of geeks, that doesn't stop the buck being with Morrison. Ignorance is no excuse."
Scott writes: "Scott Morrison should leave. It must be hard for his colleagues sitting with him. He showed an utter complete lack of trust in all those around him when he made himself minister for many portfolios but kept it a secret. One wonders why he did it in the first place. No confidence or trust in his cabinet or something more sinister? When and how did he intend to use those powers he gave himself. He has never seen any wrong or poor actions from himself or his government. He is a disgrace and should accept he had a lucky run but it is time to go."
"One hesitates to kick a man who is already so obviously, and publicly, down," writes James. "The 'and out' will follow soon, I believe, without too much prompting. We all expect good leadership from our politicians. We must have statesmen. Here and all around the world there is a dearth of men and women who lead by example, with wisdom, humility, honesty and the will to fight for democracy, openness and fairness. So many, too many, don't meet the criteria."
Jennifer from Melba, ACT writes: "Scott Morrison was never ScoMo for me. He was always SmugMug. Jacinda Ardern was popular across the Tasman, because she cared about New Zealanders. Thanks, Echidna, for quoting Theodore Roosevelt's golden rule for political life: 'Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care.' Even without robodebt and poor understanding and thus treatment of First Nations people, veterans, those differently abled and many more, there is too little care for Australians by those in political power."
"So Morrison continues to copy Trump, in denying responsibility and claim it's a political ploy to discredit him," writes Elaine. "Why can't Morrison just leave and stop embarrassing himself with his constant excuses that don't hold water?"
Scott from Newcastle writes: "If there is to be a Morrison legacy it will be robodebt and the eventual jailing of his head of department and sacking of a few more. Unfortunately it doesn't seem that legacy, a huge wake up call for public service, is actually going to happen."
"One of the best I've read, spot on!" writes Maxine. "That man has no shame. The arrogance still confounds me, but by now should we be shocked? Never any contrition, always all about him. Please just go away and take your huge ego with you! Say what you like about Julia Gillard, at least she has shown other former PMs how to leave and act with some grace."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
