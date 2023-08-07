Scott writes: "Scott Morrison should leave. It must be hard for his colleagues sitting with him. He showed an utter complete lack of trust in all those around him when he made himself minister for many portfolios but kept it a secret. One wonders why he did it in the first place. No confidence or trust in his cabinet or something more sinister? When and how did he intend to use those powers he gave himself. He has never seen any wrong or poor actions from himself or his government. He is a disgrace and should accept he had a lucky run but it is time to go."