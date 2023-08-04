The Canberra Times
Garma Speech: Albanese insists Voice question will not be denied, delayed or deferred

By Karen Barlow
August 4 2023 - 10:30pm
Anthony Albanese has declared the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament will not be kicked down the road and the "urgency of this moment" towards constitutional change will not be denied.

