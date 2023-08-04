The Canberra Times
Times Past: August 5, 1927

August 5 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 5, 1927.
While the main story for The Canberra Times on this day in 1927 was the "Trek to Canberra" where three government departments and their work force would be moving to Canberra from Melbourne with an expectation for the population to increase by at least 200, another column that was "news of the week" shared some promising and amusing stories from around Australia.

