Times Past: August 5, 1927

While the main story for The Canberra Times on this day in 1927 was the "Trek to Canberra" where three government departments and their work force would be moving to Canberra from Melbourne with an expectation for the population to increase by at least 200, another column that was "news of the week" shared some promising and amusing stories from around Australia.
There was the first electric train to carry passengers that had started operating on the Milson's Point line in Sydney and more trials were to be carried out during the week.
The foundation block of grey granite for the soldiers' cenotaph in Martin Place, Sydney was placed into position. The block weighed nearly 18 tons and required a team of 18 draught horses to drag it from the Quay to its final place.
Expanding to regional areas, the Broken Hill-Sydney Railway, that was 700 miles long and the second longest in the NSW, would be open for use towards the end of September. Express trains would cover the distance between Broken Hill and would open up a large area of valuable country.
Three fishermen at Gerringong attempted to catch a "sea bear", a variety of seal, when the animal turned on them and chased them across the rocks. Later the animal was seen on the Seven Mile Beach where another person attempted to get close enough to eliminate the animal. Not to be defeated, the "sea bear" roared angrily and chased the assailant who made for safety at the fastest possible speed.
And, it was expected that 20,000 people would be present to see Lieutenant Haakon Quiller, the Norwegian parachutist, repeat his thrilling descents at the Essendon Aerodrome.
