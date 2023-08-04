The Canberra Times
Man accused of carjacking elderly woman to face ACT Magistrates Court

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated August 4 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 10:30am
A man has been accused of carjacking a 76-year-old woman before driving the stolen SUV "erratically at high speed" and crashing into multiple vehicles.

