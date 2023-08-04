A man has been accused of carjacking a 76-year-old woman before driving the stolen SUV "erratically at high speed" and crashing into multiple vehicles.
A 38-year-old man from Annandale, NSW, is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday in relation to the alleged forcible theft of an Audi SUV.
Police allege that about 12.50pm on Thursday the man approached the elderly woman next to her vehicle in a public car park off Garryowen Drive, Acton, demanding she hand over the keys.
Despite the woman's efforts, the man allegedly forcibly took the keys from her jacket and drove the vehicle out of the car park quickly.
Police claim to have seen the man driving the vehicle "erratically and at high speed" westbound on Hindmarsh Drive near Yamba Drive about 1.15pm.
It is alleged he was driving on the wrong side of the road, through red lights and collided with two slowing vehicles without stopping.
The allegedly stolen Audi drove into Tuggeranong, travelling through multiple intersections against red lights and failing to give way.
Police say that at 1.45pm, the man drove between two lanes of slowing traffic and crashed into the back of a delivery van at the intersection of Gungahlin Drive and Gundaroo Drive.
Police then arrested the 38-year-old.
READ ALSO:
The man has been charged with robbery, assault, riding in or driving a stolen motor vehicle, dangerous driving, two counts of failing to exchange details following a collision and drug driving.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.