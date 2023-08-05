The Canberra Times
Times Past: August 6, 1981

By Jess Hollingsworth
August 6 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1981.
The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1981 on the state of the brand new telephone exchange building in Deakin that stood empty due to how quickly technology had moved on during its construction.

