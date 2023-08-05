Times Past: August 6, 1981

The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1981 on the state of the brand new telephone exchange building in Deakin that stood empty due to how quickly technology had moved on during its construction.
The multimillion-dollar telephone exchange building, behind the "temporary" exchange and opposite Deakin High School, had been empty since its completion a year before because Telecom had no use for it.
Negotiations were happening with the Department of Defence and the taxation office to lease some of the building to house computer facilities.
A source in the private enterprise telecommunications said that technological developments during the planning, approval and building stages, which lasted about six years, had meant that by the time it was more or less complete (its wiring for example was not complete), foreseeable demand for space at Deakin could be accommodated in the original building.
The need for the building, which had approximately 224,454 square metres gross floor area, was investigated in 1975 by the Parliamentary Public Works Committee. At the time of writing the building had been completed for 12 months and still had no equipment in it aside from two generators and an air conditioning unit.
A Telecom spokesman said the expectation of Canberra's population at the planning stage was the city would house 400,000 by the year 2000. Shortly after the contract had been let, indications were received that growth would be slower than predicted. There had also been a significant reduction in space requirements for rapidly developing new technology.
