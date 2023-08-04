The complainant had to hand over her mobile telephones, and police technology retrieved thousands of her communications, much of which was given to the defence. Very little of it was used in court. It is well established that unused material surrendered by discovery in court proceedings cannot be used for other purposes or given to the media. Anyone, particularly any lawyer, involved in putting it into the public domain is guilty of a quite serious contempt of court. But Albrechtsen was given the messages by someone and promptly published some of the exchanges. Whoever leaked it to her was in breach of the law, and Ms Albrechtsen and The Australian, as re-publishers might have been too. It is unlikely that her leaker came from within the inquiry team, again underlining the breadth of her informants. On reports so far, these plain breaches, (certainly not by Drumgold) of legal, ethical and professional duty do not seem to have exercised the inquiry.