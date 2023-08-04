The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Jack Waterford | Walter Sofronoff inquiry shows justice cannot be done in the dark

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated August 4 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Sofronoff, and inset, Shane Drumgold. Pictures AAP, Karleen Minney
Walter Sofronoff, and inset, Shane Drumgold. Pictures AAP, Karleen Minney

When the tumult and the shouting occasioned by the Sofronoff inquiry into the ACT justice system is over, possibly after a further investigation to fill in some of the missing pieces, consideration should be given to recognising the ferreting capacities of Janet Albrechtsen of The Australian, forever scooping everyone else with probative information which should not have been available to her. Over the past week it has been by being first with the report itself, but not, she insists in breach of an embargo. That means that she and The Australian had access to two copies of the report, since the ACT government has complained that the Sofronoff inquiry did give The Australian and the ABC advance copies of the report under embargo. Not The Canberra Times, or any other media covering the affair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.