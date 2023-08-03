The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

ACCC warns of waning competition in $2 trillion home loan market

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated August 4 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The consumer watchdog has flagged concerns that competition in the $2 trillion home loan market is weakening, raising the prospect that borrowers will be hit with more expensive loans and repayments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.