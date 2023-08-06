Times Past: August 7, 1987

The ACT is relatively young in comparison to the rest of Australia. On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported on the efforts to record the domestic history of the nation's capital.
To ensure that the process was done well, the ACT Office had engaged Anne Claoué-Long, a British museum consultant to do so.
Mrs Claoué-Long focused her attention on the historic Calthorpe's House, in Mugga Way, Red Hill, where her research would result in the publication of a booklet about the domestic technology of the ACT.
The task had captured the museum consultant's imagination. She moved to Australia 18 months prior and had discovered that the input into Australia's domestic technology was largely from the United States rather than from Britain.
"Australian domestic technology evolved from a strange mixture of the old and the new", she said. "Canberra was an electric town rather than a gas town, electric appliances such as vacuum cleaners and refrigerators were in use very early, although washing machines came to Australia quite late."
Although Mrs Claoué-Long had two good sources of information for her study - Dawn Waterhouse, a member of the Calthorpe family, and Mary Sloane, a maid in the Calthorpe house - she was seeking the help from all Canberrans. She was hoping for people to submit photographs of interior appliances from the kitchen and laundry and old fashioned electric heaters.
