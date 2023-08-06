The Canberra Times
Times Past: August 7, 1987

By Jess Hollingsworth
August 7 2023 - 5:30am
The ACT is relatively young in comparison to the rest of Australia. On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported on the efforts to record the domestic history of the nation's capital.

