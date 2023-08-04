Sarah Nicki knew the day could eventually arrive.
The Belconnen Skate Park had taken her as far as it possibly could.
With a lack of elite BMX park facilities in the ACT, the time had come for the teenager to take her career to the next level.
So Nicki and her family packed their bags and relocated to the Gold Coast to train at the National BMX Freestyle Park.
The move instantly paid dividends, the 16-year-old claiming her second-straight national title in March.
She now trains alongside the country's best BMX riders on a regular basis and has formed a close bond with Tokyo Olympic champion Logan Martin.
Martin has imparted plenty of lessons for his protege as Nicki prepares to compete at the world championships in Glasgow on Saturday night.
"I look up to Logan, I train with him twice a week and it's cool to see how hard he works and how he manages being a professional athlete," Nicki said.
"He's given me plenty of advice and his win in Tokyo inspired me so much, it's pretty inspiring being among an Olympic gold medallist.
"It's been so sick training on the Gold Coast. It's great learning the athletes' mentality, what they do to push themselves and how they've changed aspects of their lives to get here."
Nicki acknowledges the move to the Gold Coast was tough, but has settled into a familiar routine of training, home schooling and hanging out with friends at the skate park.
The sport of BMX park has progressed significantly since it was added to the Olympics in 2019, however facilities remain well behind many other sports.
Nicki has enjoyed watching the growth first hand, but knows there is still plenty of work to do.
While she was able to relocate to Queensland to pursue her dreams, she recognises many other Canberra families are not so fortunate and has called for more facilities to be built in the ACT.
"I have such positive memories of where I grew up," she said. "Canberra is where I went for rides with dad, my little sister and friends and it's where I learnt my basic skills.
"But Canberra doesn't have an indoor skate park so whenever it rained we couldn't train. It also doesn't have a foam pit for practising new tricks. If one day we could get a proper training facility in Canberra it would be really helpful to the younger generation.
"It's been really good BMX being an Olympic sport, it's brought a lot of kids into the sport and there are more people to look up to. It's a small sport still but there's a lot to be excited about."
Nicki is preparing to contest her second world championships this weekend, having finished 22nd last year in Abu Dhabi.
The youngster took plenty of lessons out of that experience and is aiming to finish in the top 12 and progress to Monday's final.
The event has also taken on greater implications with the Paris Olympics just a year away. The winner secures a place at the Games, while the world championships carry double points in the rankings, with the cyclists vying for entry into a qualifying series.
Nicki has aspired to compete at the Olympics since the sport was added to the Tokyo schedule and is willing to do whatever it takes to get there.
"It would be a dream come true," Nicki said. "Ever since I was a little kid it's been my dream so to make it there would mean so much.
"I think I have a good shot at getting into the qualifying series. I have to get into the top 24 in the world, Australia is trying to get two riders into the series so we're going to be pushing and doing our best."
