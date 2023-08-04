The economy will slow to a crawl later this year but inflation will come down more quickly than previously expected and reach below 3 per cent by the end of 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The central bank's latest forecasts show it is increasingly confident that price pressures are easing, predicting that the consumer price index - which rose at an annual rate of 6 per cent in the June quarter - will slow to 4.1 per cent by the end of the year.
But, highlighting its expectations of an increasingly slow grind in the battle against inflation, the RBA thinks headline CPI will remain above 3 per cent throughout next year before dipping to 2.8 per cent at the end of 2025.
The decline in inflation will be driven by a significant slowdown in the economy, particularly in the second half of this year.
The RBA forecasts gross domestic product to grow by just 0.9 per cent by the end of the year before gradually strengthening to reach 1.6 per cent in December 2024.
But stronger population growth means the country will experience a per capita recession until at least mid-2025.
Slower growth will cause job losses and reduced hiring, which will push the unemployment rate up to 3.9 per cent late this year and it will reach 4.5 per cent in 2025. Wage growth, meanwhile, will top out at 4.1 per cent late this year.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
