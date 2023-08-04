The Canberra Times
Reserve Bank says we'll avoid a recession, but slow grind to bring inflation down

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 11:33am
The economy will slow to a crawl later this year but inflation will come down more quickly than previously expected and reach below 3 per cent by the end of 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

