The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Walter Sofronoff inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann trial aimed to avoid unnecessarily harm. It failed

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Sofronoff KC, centre, examined the case in which Bruce Lehrmann, right, denied raping Brittany Higgins, left. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Murray Gleeson Chambers
Walter Sofronoff KC, centre, examined the case in which Bruce Lehrmann, right, denied raping Brittany Higgins, left. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Murray Gleeson Chambers

Even before it had begun hearing evidence, the potential for the public inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann's trial to damage reputations was obvious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.