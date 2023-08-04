The Canberra Times
Students at St Joseph's Primary School, O'Connor, dress up as principal Cameron Tarrant for Primary Principal's Day

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:00pm
It was bald caps, cricket gear and Lycra aplenty at St Joseph's Primary School where children came dressed as their dearest principal Cameron Tarrant for Primary Principal's Day.

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

