When Cat and her family were hit with a proposed rent increase of $140 a week, they immediately knew something wasn't right.
"I got an email from our real estate and attached was a document saying that due to the current nature of the rental market, we're proposing an increase of $140 a week in rent," said Cat, who asked to be identified only by her first name due to fears of retaliation from her landlord.
After calculating that their rent could only be raised by a maximum of $30, she tried to negotiate. But within hours of asking for a smaller rent increase, she received a 26-week "no cause" eviction notice.
The ACT is the only jurisdiction in the country to limit rent increases and is touted as the strongest on renters rights. But tenants groups say loopholes and provisions within the law are leaving renters vulnerable to high rent hikes and exploitation.
The territory's rent control measures have become a subject of national scrutiny amid a stalemate over Labor's signature housing policy, which seeks to invest $10 billion and use returns to build 30,000 social and affordable homes in the first five years.
Renters rights are at the crux of the matter for the Greens, who are pushing for a rent freeze and caps similar to those in the ACT to be introduced across all jurisdictions in exchange for their support on the housing bill. They also have established a senate inquiry into the rental crisis, where some 80 housing organisations have also called for fair limits on rent increases.
The Albanese government has rebuffed calls for caps. It has put renters rights on the national cabinet agenda for federal, state and territory leaders to consider in Brisbane next week.
Joel Dignam, executive director of tenant advocacy organisation Better Renting, said the ACT can be used as a model for other states to build on.
At the same time, he said the ACT could also adopt stronger protections for renters.
There is a lack of data on rent increases above the prescribed limit in the ACT but Mr Dignam believes the problem widespread.
Laws in the ACT limit rent rises to 10 per cent above the consumer price index increase once a year but there are provisions that allow landlords to hike up prices above the prescribed amount.
They include getting the tenant to consent to the increase and appealing to the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal (ACAT), which could take into consideration factors such as market rates for comparable premises.
Furthermore, these rules only apply to periodic tenancies, which are usually month-to-month agreements.
Mr Dignam says there is a "big gap" in the law when it comes to protecting tenants who want a fixed lease.
This is when his group most commonly hears from tenants being slapped with large rent hikes because there are no rules around increases between fixed term leases.
"That is probably the biggest loophole," he said. "Where people actually want the security of any fixed term, they're often asked to commit to a big rent increase."
"It is a big gap in the current law and I think that's where I see a lot of agents doing what they can to evade the protections."
Legal Aid ACT tenancy lawyer Tien Pham said she receives at least one call a week on average from tenants seeking advice on a rent increase.
One of the most common wrongdoings she see is landlords failing to notify tenants that they were increasing the rent above the permitted limit.
But she said not every case was deliberate misconduct, with some landlords unaware of ACT laws or of how to correctly calculate the prescribed amount.
Ms Pham said most cases she sees are settled outside of court, with only a small number of matters going to tribunal.
In 2021/22, ACAT received 10 applications from landlords seeking approval to raise the rent above the prescribed limit. It received a further five applications from tenants asking the tribunal to review their rent increase.
But tenants groups say these numbers don't show the extent of the problem.
Deb Pippen, executive officer of Tenants' Union ACT, said many renters don't know their rights or fear challenging the increase could get them evicted.
In a submission to a federal Senate inquiry into the rental crisis, the ACT government acknowledged tenants might accept an increase above the threshold "because they fear eviction if they do not agree".
They contend that the recent ban on "no cause" evictions will "support tenants to feel empowered to exercise their legal rights".
But advocates say more needs to be done.
When Cat's family received the eviction notice and their attempts to negotiate were ignored, they lodged a claim with ACAT and had the eviction overturned.
For now, she and her family remain in the home, paying the prescribed rent increase.
But despite the tribunal ruling in her favour, Cat fears it's just a matter of time before her family will be forced to find a new home.
"We're just waiting now for them to come back at us and go: here's an eight week notice where the owner wants to move back in and we can't really fight that," she said.
"We don't feel secure at all. We feel like it's even less our house now."
Ms Pippen believes the provision that allows landlords to seek agreement for rent hikes above the prescribed limit needs to be scrapped.
She hopes the Senate inquiry into the rental crisis could cut both ways.
"Everyone's looking at the ACT and I think the way that our law operates [is a good thing], but it can be improved," she said.
"In the ACT, I think it's the perfect opportunity to consider how well the amendments from 2019 are working because from what I can see there's unintended consequences."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
