Lack of independents means Barr government not accountable

The fact that the ACT Labor/Greens government faces relatively little pressure to govern well and be accountable is highlighted by the vote in Victoria to establish an inquiry into the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games.
All the crossbench members in Victoria's upper house combined with the opposition to force an inquiry, after the Labor government stonewalled (sound familiar?).
That is not currently possible in the ACT - supposedly the centre of Australia's democracy - including because we have not elected even one independent or other crossbench member to the ACT's Assembly for over 20 years.
It is worth thinking about whether electing several constructively critical Independents would force an ACT Labor/Green government to lift its game for example, by proactively improving the procurement processes before our money is wasted (as seems to have occurred) rather than continuing to do just enough to get re-elected again and again.
Nev Sheather (Letters, August 2) thinks that Dark Emu is not fiction. He needs to read up on the facts regarding Bruce Pascoe, the author, and the book itself.
Pascoe identifies as Indigenous but this claim has been questioned repeatedly.
He has built a thesis on the suggestion by a settler in the 1830s that Aboriginals engaged in farming-like activity.
This has subsequently been proven false.
I would rather accept the observations recorded in the journals of dozens of settlers and explorers.
Why have no Aboriginals come out and said that they were farmers? They were hunters and gatherers.
Peter Sutton, a social anthropologist and linguist who has studied Indigenous culture for 50 years, and his co-author, archaeologist Keryn Walshe, in their book, Farmers or Hunter-Gatherers? The Dark Emu Debate, accuse Pascoe of a "lack of true scholarship" and "trimming" colonial observations to fit his argument.
They write that Dark Emu is "littered with unsourced material, is poorly researched, distorts and exaggerates many points, selectively emphasis evidence to suit those opinions and ignores large bodies of information that do not support the author's opinions".
ANU anthropologist Ian Keen found Pascoe's evidence for Aboriginal farming "deeply problematic".
These critics are no right wingers as the Dark Emu disciples would have us believe.
The fact this book has won prizes and is in the school system is disturbing.
Mr Sutton states: "The trouble is there is so much misinformation and disinformation in Dark Emu that someone has now created a body whose ignorance or blankness has been replaced by a mixture of fact, fantasy and truth. That's an awfully big job to get that undone".
As Mr Sutton knows only too well, if you speak out on an Indigenous issue you can lose your job vilified in public and social media.
My 93-year-old father Tony Cole recorded a message for all Australians before he entered a palliative care hospice this week. It was his great sadness that he would not be able to vote in the Voice referendum.
His message was short and clear: "Australia needs to be a place that cares for people, and the land. So vote 'yes'."
Justice has prevailed with England winning the fifth Test to draw the series after inclement weather robbed them of a series win when they were well ahead at Old Trafford.
The English team can hold their heads high for the entertaining manner in which they have played and denying Australia a series win in the UK since 2001.
They can also pride themselves on having outplayed the Aussies in every facet of the game and playing in a sportsmanlike manner.
That is far more than can be said for this prima donna-burdened Australian team.
Any team that condones having two proven cheats, Warner and Smith, in its ranks does not deserve the accolades they have received. They certainly did not deserve to win either that last match or the series.
It suits the Greens to make bogey men out of landlords.
That allows them to try to put the monkey on the landlords' backs, to make seemingly attractive appeals to struggling renters while avoiding their responsibility as politicians for solving the rental crisis.
I was never that great at economics at school but still vaguely recall the basics of supply and demand.
The solution to the rental problem can only come from an increase in supply. If that's to come from landlords then you have to make it more attractive for landlord investors to provide an adequate supply, not less so.
If supply is in balance with demand it seems to me that rents will cease to skyrocket. If it exceeds demand, they'll fall.
Can our politicians not see this? And can they not see that the solution rests with them? They should bite the bullet and build more public housing, just as governments used to do way back in the past.
Nor should it simply be social welfare housing. What about the housing built in Canberra that was made available to the renters to purchase.
Under that model both rents and sales help maintain the supply. Talk of screwing over landlords for political gain becomes a pointless exercise which is a patently obvious attempt to avoid taking responsibility for meaningful action.
Guenter Tode (Letters, July 30) mentions the costs involved of ripping up concrete creeks and waterways. But even these require maintenance. At times sections are destroyed in big storm events and must be replaced at huge cost.
As for Guenter proposing oxygenation of water in upstream ponds to prevent blue green algae making its way to Lake Tuggeranong this wouldn't work.
Blue green algae is already in the lake. It creates oxygen as a byproduct of photosynthesis.
However having the fountains within the lake itself would be a bonus. This would assist in breaking down any stratification and hopefully minimising eutrophication.
The best solution would be preventing nutrients from reaching the waterways in the first place.
Siltation traps or ponds are also a good idea.
The best vegetation to plant in this nutrient rich urban environment are exotic trees on rehabilitated creek banks. Natives dislike and die in high phosphorus environments.
Planting reeds is not the answer.
Blue green algae releases a potent neurotoxin linked to motor neurone disease that claims more than 400 lives in Australia per year.
We need everyone's help to try and reduce pollution in waterways and its tragic consequences.
Good on Senator David Pocock for urging a law banning new fossil-fuel projects for increasingly endangering children's health and lives.
At last, this would be an effective way, politically, for real climate action reform.
Best wishes David and supporters for this.
Re my letter (August 1) about rubbish-strewn William Hovell Drive, Tuggeranong Parkway and the neglect of kangaroo fencing.
The maintenance failure reflects a worsening trend with other municipal service failings reported daily in The Canberra Times.
The 25-member Legislative Assembly, which operates on party political lines, is not serving the ACT at the "town council" level.
I suggest a more transparent system whereby all members are held to account for the most basic municipal services financed from general rates levied on each household.
This would require a separate set of municipal accounts and associated budgets. This is the way that things were done prior to the imposition of self-government. There is also an argument for a differential rating system.
Unfortunately, with no review of the administrative model on the horizon, Canberrans should consider electing worthy independents prepared to advocate for change at the election to be held next year.
Tunnelling Parkes Way under a city stadium is a great idea - but please, please keep it going all the way to Russell to bypass those ridiculous roundabouts that clog up Parkes Way all the way back to Glenloch every morning.
It's about time we acknowledged that much of our 1960s road system in Canberra is no longer suitable for a city of nearly half a million.
