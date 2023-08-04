The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Lack of independents means Barr government not accountable

By Letters to the Editor
August 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If Canberrans want to hold the Barr government to account they need to elect independents. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong
If Canberrans want to hold the Barr government to account they need to elect independents. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong

The fact that the ACT Labor/Greens government faces relatively little pressure to govern well and be accountable is highlighted by the vote in Victoria to establish an inquiry into the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.