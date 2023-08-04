The View Insurance brand launched in 2021 by ACM has announced a multi-year partnership with leading Australian insurer Budget Direct.
The deal will allow View Insurance to offer competitive insurance products to audiences across the ACM print and online network backed by a major insurer.
ACM, led by executive chairman Antony Catalano, is the publisher of this masthead.
The Budget Direct partnership will provide car insurance and home insurance, including home and contents, renters and landlord policies, but has scope to expand into other insurance lines.
Welcoming the tie-up, ACM managing director Tony Kendall said benefits would flow to community partners such as the Kindness Factory led by former elite cricketer Kath Koschel.
"View Insurance customers will enjoy the same award-winning pricing and service offered by Budget Direct and the added satisfaction of knowing that for every policy sold View Insurance and Budget Direct will come together to donate $20 to great causes, starting out with the Kindness Factory," Mr Kendall said.
Budget Direct is Australia's fastest-growing major insurer. Its policies are underwritten by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited, an Australian insurance company regulated by APRA and a member of the Insurance Council of Australia.
Known for its series of popular "insurance solved" TV commercials featuring detective characters Sarge and Jacs, Budget Direct has been Money magazine's annual Insurer of the Year from 2017 to 2022.
In July Budget Direct won the Mansfield Claims Excellence Award for the Australian insurer that has performed the best in the delivery of claims service in the personal lines category of insurance.
View Insurance was launched across the ACM network in October 2021 to complement the services of property search portal Real Estate View, which is part of the View Media Group led by ACM co-owners Mr Catalano and Alex Waislitz.
View Media Group, launched in August 2022 as a real estate digital media and agent services business offering consumer and business solutions in Australia's $300 billion real estate transaction market, counts Seven West Media and "Big Four" bank ANZ among its partners and stakeholders.
The Kindness Factory is a charity established by Ms Koschel to inspire people to random acts of kindness and has evolved to include the Kindness Schools Network, which helps schools embed attributes of kindness into lessons so that children have the coping skills for life's challenges.
