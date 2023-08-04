I have noticed every time the topic of the Voice is raised it leads to me being attacked on the basis of my values and personality, not the topic being discussed.
My wife is an advocate of the Voice.
I'm trained in constitutional matters, policy and procedural fairness. I have strong reservations about the model being put forward.
But I believe the reason for the inability of my wife and myself to communicate on the topic is because Anthony Albanese has done a terrible job advocating for the Voice.
To me, it feels like Anthony Albanese just wants everyone to "trust him".
In fact, the general population have been provided so little information on what the Voice will look like, how it will function, the limitations on the power, or case studies of how it can benefit Aboriginal communities that Anthony Albanese's lack of detail is directly causing civil and personal divisions to take the place of reasonable, informed discussion.
The Voice should be a topic of minority rights vs majority rule. Definitely a topic missing in the Australian constitution.
But Albanese hasn't clarified the topic being debated. He has made the topic racial and mishandled this fundamental reform.
He should stand down and let a true leader take charge; someone who can encourage people to engage in the civil and informed debate necessary for a democracy.
Amanda Vanstone's opinion column ("Rush for electric vehicles is a knee-jerk reaction", August 3) was as childishly mocking of the one in five new car buyers in the ACT who have chosen an EV as it was wrong on its technical claims.
Many studies have shown EVs to be environmentally preferable, even on a coal-heavy electricity grid. However, an EV bought today gets cleaner with every passing year as more renewable generation comes on line. A combustion vehicle can never improve.
Ms Vanstone worries about the fire risk, yet statistics from the insurance industry show that internal combustion and hybrid vehicles have more than 100 times greater frequency of fires than pure EVs.
Contrary to her claim, we have ample capacity to charge EVs, so long as the several hours of peak demand each day are mostly avoided. This can be easily arranged with a car's in-built charging timer and time of use pricing for electricity.
Ms Vanstone frets for the family road trip but there are, for example, fast DC chargers at just about every service centre on the Hume Highway and every family road trip needs toilet and/or food stops every few hours.
Ms Vanstone claims that "The build up ... to deliver the minerals just isn't there". I guess she doesn't know that the world's largest producer of lithium is Australia, equal to the sum of the next two biggest producers.
Ms Vanstone cites fuel efficiency gains that combustion engine vehicles might gain by 2040. Is she so ignorant of thermodynamics that she does not understand that internal combustion engines are already close to their theoretical maximum efficiency? Is she still so much in denial about climate science that she thinks minor efficiency gains would be enough to let us still be burning fossil fuels two decades from now?
Even though Amanda Vanstone sometimes talks sense, her latest tirade against EVs has mostly lost the plot.
She implies that the risk of fire should be a significant consideration for EV owners, but not for petrol car owners.
In fact, EVs are less prone to catch fire than petrol cars. Add a spark to vapours released by a ruptured fuel line or fuel tank in a petrol-car accident and you're much more likely to get a bang (as Amanda puts it), than you would in an EV accident.
To be sure, EVs have an environmental cost in the materials and energy used in their construction just as for petrol cars.
However, after their manufacture, petrol cars continue to pour carbon dioxide into the atmosphere for the rest of their lives. It could be said that EVs are not good for the environment, but are a lot less bad than petrol cars.
There is a simple solution to the issue of fire trail maintenance identified by Dr Rosemary Hollow.
Canberra has a strong community of four-wheel-drive enthusiasts who belong to well organised and responsible 4WD clubs.
If the ACT government was to provide the clubs with access to the closed fire trails, and they would likely reciprocate by effecting repairs as a by-product of their hobby.
Unfortunately, the ACT government seems opposed to almost all motorised vehicles.
I wouldn't be surprised if the ESA is issued with mountain bikes for the forthcoming bush fire season.
Parkes Way is the most beautiful drive around Canberra. It would be totally wrong to remove it.
The problem with the people wanting to turn Parkes Way into a tunnel is that they have no sense of beauty. All that matters to them are the dollars.
Please Canberra don't let them turn such a beautiful place into another ugly development
I was shocked to learn the Canberra Playschools are to be excluded from the funding to be provided for three-year-old preschool in Canberra.
For many years the Playschools have been providing a high quality preparation for preschool for local children. To specifically exclude them in favour of "for profit" childcare centres seems like madness.
It also means this funding announcement seems only to be a bonus for families already using childcare, and not the government making three-year-old education universally available in any way shape or form.
This is very disappointing.
The installation of the fine (and overdue) addition to the Australian War Memorial's statue collection of hugely significant veterans must act as a massive jolt to our current Labor PM.
Labor PM Curtin recognised the looming danger of Japan, and made it his business to cobble together what pitiful forces we did have in Australia before the return of forces from the Middle East (which he insisted on).
The current PM must break the paper choked Defence procurement process. More naval fighting (not supply) ships. More warplanes. More weapons and ammunition. More fuel. More personnel (recruited in part from Centrelink clients).
Australian men and women will again pay the terrible price for decades of government (both Labor and LNP) stupidity.
I would like to thank Mr Barr and Mr Rattenbury for taking yet another step to save the world's environment by reducing the amount of paint in use in the ACT.
There has obviously been a decision to no longer rejuvenate road markings in the ACT.
By way of example have a look at Streeton Drive and Darwinia Terrace in Weston Creek. Markings are so, so faded in some areas you can't even see them (it's not just there but all over Canberra). Nothing has been painted for decade after decade after decade.
One might ask are road markings no longer necessary for safety reasons (like in all other states in Australia) or has the money for this task been redirected to some other cost-guzzling transport project?
Our diggers evidently suffered and died so that we could live in a country where taxpayers foot the bill for the $500 million "Disneyfication" of the Australian War Memorial to celebrate war.
But it's left to the Australian Nursing Federation to have to lobby and pay for a statue outside the AWM to commemorate World War II nurse massacre survivor Lieutenant Colonel Vivian Bullwinkle - a former AWM trustee.
It would be funny if it was not tragically indicative of what Australia has become. Permission to cry, sir?
I agree with the John D Purcell (Letters, August 1) that it seems a waste of $2.1 million of public money to build fencing along the Tuggeranong Parkway.
But he missed the point by calling it a "kangaroo" fence. This has nothing to do with being wildlife-friendly. It is all about exclusion.
There are no overpasses or underpasses which are essential to allow wildlife to move in and around Canberra safely.
It is only through luck rather than any meaningful design that wildlife can pass under the bridge near the Cotter Rd turnover but nowhere else.
Exclusion fencing affects biodiversity and genetic interchange between species leading to other ecological impacts. Instead of wasting this huge amount of money there is no reason not to retrofit wildlife friendly structures along the Parkway.
I had always understood the "world game" was played by teams of 11. But prior to last Monday night all the hype suggested the Australian team comprised just one person, and if she didn't play, we had no hope. The result restored my faith in it being a team sport.
We need innovative strategies to meet housing demand given the shortage of tradespeople. High incomes could be one incentive. This would support trade-focused skilled migration. Canberra achieved a growth rate of eight to 10 per cent by prioritising development skills.
The indictment of Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election result culminating in the January 6 insurrection is good news for the integrity of America's democracy. It demonstrates that nobody, including a former president, is above the law. That is as it should be in a true democracy.
At cricket's highest level there is more sledging, vitriol and bad feeling than in football where players can get it out of their systems by crash tackling opponents. Perhaps a new rule: "A fieldsman/woman may tackle (below waist level) a batsman/woman on the second half of their run. A batsman/woman may ward off the fieldsman/woman with their bat".
Re "The end of gas is gassed" (August 1). If gas is so dangerous, why was it not banned? Cars, bikes and scooters have caused more issues. So to support the leftist ideology, what do we do now? Rub two sticks together? The way they are going, that's all we will be able to afford.
David Pocock, the NRL and others should stop asking for a new stadium in Civic and demand a stadium at Bruce by 2026. A year to get the funding and the standard two years for construction. Aiming for 2033 is just kicking the can down the road.
Good on Senator David Pocock for pushing for a more effective "city deal partnership". ("Put Parkes Way underground", August 2). It may be more cost effective to build over Parkes Way rather than sink it further, particularly given the ACT government's ridiculous project to raise London Circuit for light rail.
Canberra has one tram line between Gungahlin and Civic, and a proposal to extend that single line to Woden. What "network of trams" is B M Bodart-Bailey referring to (Letters, August 1)?
Further to Fred Pilcher's letter about the priority given by the ACT government to the light rail (Letters, August 2) of all the very significant problems I face as a result of living under the cruel rule of this government none is addressed by me being able to travel from Gungahlin to Civic using light rail.
