Anthony Albanese has bungled the Voice campaign and should go

By Letters to the Editor
August 5 2023 - 5:30am
Anthony Albanese has failed in his attempt to persuade Australians to support the Voice. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
I have noticed every time the topic of the Voice is raised it leads to me being attacked on the basis of my values and personality, not the topic being discussed.

