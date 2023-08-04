At 39, Lex Bennett thought his days of strapping on the boots to play first grade footy for Belconnen Magpies were over.
Lex had been helping as a coach for the last couple of years, but when his younger brother and Magpies player-coach James asked in the off-season whether he'd consider a comeback, he jumped at the chance.
"Obviously, it'd be great to win a premiership, but honestly it was just about helping James," Lex Bennett said.
The veteran Magpie has been very valuable to the Belconnen forward line since coming out of retirement.
Following a five-goal haul last weekend - his second of the year - he could be the weapon Belconnen needs to go one better than its grand final defeat last season.
"In his first game he kicked three, and had another really good game on the weekend," James said.
"I wanted him to add a bit more strength and goal-kicking power to our forward line. When I was trying to convince him, I just said he had to improve our side and he's been great.
"He's kept himself pretty fit and he's a competitive guy, so he's launched straight back into it. I think that passion has never left him."
James believes no matter the age gap between some of the team, Lex's performance will set a good example for younger players.
"We have guys that are 16, so he's old enough to be their dad, and he would have played more senior seasons of footy than these guys have been alive, which is an incredible thing," James said.
"Young guys can look up to that, how he sticks around in footy for such a long time and to have that commitment."
On Saturday Belconnen takes on first-placed Ainslie in a top-of-the-table showdown, and the Magpies' first game at Alan Ray Oval this year.
Both the men's and women's first grade competitions are highly competitive this year, but the key for Belconnen is to hit its straps in the next fortnight with finals around the corner.
"In previous years we've started really well and plateaued towards the end," Lex said.
"That's something that we've probably been looking at - making sure that we're hitting our peak come finals time."
Men:
Eastlake Demons v Tuggeranong Valley at Phillip Oval, Saturday 1.15pm
Ainslie Tricolours v Belconnen Magpies at Alan Ray Oval, Saturday 1.15pm
Gungahlin Jets v Queanbeyan Tigers at Gungahlin Oval, Saturday 1.15pm
Women:
Ainslie Tricolours v Belconnen Magpies at Alan Ray Oval, Saturday 11.20am
Gungahlin Jets v Queanbeyan Tigers at Gungahlin Oval, Saturday 11.20am
Eastlake Demons v Tuggeranong Valley at Phillip Oval, Saturday 11.20am
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
