The federal government is on track to deliver another budget surplus this financial year as part of a $62 billion boost to its finances over three years from elevated commodity prices and higher company tax receipts, according to analysis by Westpac economists.
Late last month Treasurer Jim Chalmers flagged the surplus for 2022-23 was expected to top $20 billion, a major upgrade on the May budget forecast of $4.2 billion due to an unexpected surge in revenue from income and company taxes and lower than forecast expenses.
But Westpac chief economist Bill Evans predicts it will reach even higher to $22 billion when final budget outcome figures are released in late September.
And the Westpac economist forecasts there will be a further surplus of $11 billion this financial year, which would be a $25 billion turnaround from the $13.9 billion deficit predicted by the government.
Mr Evans expects the budget balance to return to deficit in 2024-25, though he predicts it be just $16 billion, rather than the $35.1 billion forecast by Treasury.
The stronger budget outlook is based largely on Westpac calculations that commodity prices, though softening, will not weaken to the extent expected by Treasury.
In the May budget, Treasury based its forecasts on an assumption that commodity prices would decrease to their long-term level, including dropping from around US$ 100 a tonne for iron ore to US$60 and from abut US$300 a tonne for metallurgical coal to US$140.
Mr Evans said that although commodity prices had "pulled back" since the budget, they were likely to settle above the levels assumed in the budget.
This means the terms of trade will decline by less than expected, income from exports will be higher and the overall size of the economy will be bigger than the government had anticipated.
"On Westpac's forecasts, the Australian economy in 2023-24 will be some $40 billion larger than projected in the budget, rising in 2024-25 to be greater by $70 billion," the Westpac economist said.
"The larger economy will generate additional revenue, improving the budget's position."
If the government delivers a second consecutive surplus, the pressure for it to provide more cost-of-living relief is likely to intensify.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has repeatedly rebuffed calls to direct some of the 2022-23 surplus to greater household assistance but has hinted at the possibility of more support.
The form and extent of any further government help will be constrained by concerns that it not add to inflation, which is expected to remain above the central bank target range for another two years.
The opposition has accused the government of worsening inflation with its spending.
Dr Chalmers said on Friday the government was committed to "responsible economic management", including cost-of-living relief, a 2022-23 budget surplus, smaller future deficits and investments to lay "the foundations for future growth".
"Our job is to help people through difficult times ... and to lay the foundations for a better future and that's what our economic plan is all about."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
