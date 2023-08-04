Those celebrating special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Donald Trump on charges of conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct the January 6, 2020, joint session of Congress may be premature.
While the charges are the most serious of the three prosecutions the former president is now defending, there is no guarantee he will be found guilty of any of the offences he is alleged to have committed.
There is a big difference between charging somebody and actually making the case in a court of law.
Mr Trump has deep pockets and access to first-rate legal advice. It should also be remembered he is the first president to have been impeached twice and that on both occasions his enemies barely laid a glove on him.
He has proved, as the saying goes, "as hard to catch as the slippery pig at the county fair".
The Washington landscape is littered with the broken careers of those who underestimated the former reality television star. While Hillary Clinton is the best known she has plenty of company.
Even in the event Mr Trump is found guilty of something it is unlikely to have any effect on his support base - including the religious right which chooses to overlook his lack of moral rectitude and apparent disregard for the sanctity of marriage - and his chances of securing the Republican nomination.
A more important question is whether or not a conviction - especially on the charges related to the Capitol Hill riots - would thwart his hopes of election to a second presidential term.
The short answer to that is "apparently not".
One of the reasons for that is if, as seems likely, the 2024 election is a rematch between President Biden and Mr Trump, the trend is heading in the right direction for Mr Trump.
While President Biden's approval rating - still disappointingly weak at just 39 per cent - has edged up since its all time low of 33 per cent after the fall of Kabul, he is not leading in the polls.
According to a recent The New York Times poll "if an election was to be held tomorrow" 43 per cent of respondents would vote for Biden and 43 per cent would vote for Trump. It's lineball at this stage.
Male voters (50 per cent) are more likely to vote for Trump and female voters (49 per cent) are more likely to vote for Biden.
When asked if America "was on the right track" 23 per cent of respondents said yes and 65 per cent said no. That does not augur well for Biden or the Democrats.
Looking beyond the issues on which Trump has been arraigned, the 2024 election may hinge on the war in Ukraine.
While a majority of Americans - 62 per cent - believe the US should continue to assist Ukraine to reclaim its lost territories that has slipped four percentage points from 66 per cent last August.
The number of Americans who believe the US should work to end the conflict as quickly as possible regardless of whether or not Kyiv loses territory to Russia has risen from 31 per cent to 36 per cent over the same period.
While Trump's plan to end the war in a day by threatening to cut off assistance to Ukraine on the one hand and by telling Moscow he would give Ukraine "more than they ever got" on the other is ludicrous, he may be detecting a shift in popular opinion.
If the war drags on at great cost to America, at a time when its citizens are increasingly preoccupied with the economy and domestic issues, the election could morph into a referendum on US involvement.
Trump, who spent much of his last term disengaging the US from the Middle East and Afghanistan, might secure victory on a wave of conflict fatigue.
This is America. Anything is possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.