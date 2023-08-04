A judge has told a man accused of raping a teenage girl that abstaining from illicit drugs will be "the hardest part" of strict bail conditions.
"You might do stupid things when you are under the influence of drugs," Justice Verity McWilliam said to the man on Friday.
Sirus Kheyri has been granted bail in the ACT Supreme Court after previously pleading not guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent.
The 28-year-old is accused of raping a heavily intoxicated girl in a dirty underpass in October 2022.
She allegedly had no recollection of having sex with Kheyri, whose charge alleges he was reckless as to whether the 16-year-old consented.
Kheyri's lawyer, Andrew Fraser, had initially applied for bail for his client on Wednesday.
However, Justice McWilliam adjourned Kheyri's bid for freedom until Friday to allow Mr Fraser time to obtain additional evidence.
Mr Fraser told the court there had been "three very significant changes" since then.
Firstly, "explosive" allegations about Kheyri's time in the Alexander Maconochie Centre while on remand had "evaporated".
In addition, the alleged victim had completed another recorded interview with police, meaning any "fears of interfering with witnesses or evidence is greatly reduced", Mr Fraser said.
The court also heard evidence from Kheyri's family about his potential O'Connor address if granted bail.
READ ALSO:
Ultimately, Justice McWilliam granted Kheyri bail and said he was best placed to seek help for drug addiction outside of jail.
"Based on what I've read you are a drug addict and you need help," the judge said to Kheyri.
"I think this will be the hardest part for you."
Kheyri is set to return to court at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.