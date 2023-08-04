Over Barbie yet?
Is all that pink hurting your eyes?
Maybe you're hankering for a fedora and some khaki?
The ultimate Indiana Jones party is on its way.
The release of the fifth and, reportedly, final film in the Indy franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, has seen superstar Harrison Ford reprise the eponymous role for the last time.
He'll be crashing through shelves of priceless artefacts, punching Nazis, rolling through secret doorways and rescuing his hat to the delight of all who loved the original films.
Canberra fans can get an extra fix, with a trivia and tribute night set to celebrate all things Indiana Jones on Friday, August 11 at Smiths Alternative in Civic.
Grab your fedora and get along to celebrate everyone's favourite whip-cracking archaeologist in a night of trivia, poetry, singing, Indy-themed burlesque, and more.
The night will run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, with plenty of prizes up for grabs.
Tickets are available at smithsalternative.com.
There will be plenty to do on the night.
Guess the weight of the golden idol, see Dr Elsa Schnieder search all over for the grail map, find out if "Anything Goes", enjoy John Williams' epic soundtrack, meet a mummy with a twist, send Indy a message with your eyelids, join the Brotherhood of the Cruciform Sword, and choose ... wisely in a trivia round that only true believers will be able to conquer.
Worried they'll mention Crystal Skull? Don't worry. They won't.
And there is also a chance to perform.
Have you been waiting for this opportunity to show your love for Indy live on stage?
Got voodoo talents, whip skills or a cracking archaeological yarn you've been dying to air?
READ MORE:
Tribute acts can write to indytributecbr@gmail.com and pitch their idea for an act.
Tickets to the event are $30 or $25 for concession.
Profits from the night will go to breast cancer research.
