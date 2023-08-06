When it comes to Canberra planning, there are some distinctly opposing attitudes around what can be done, what can't be done, and what should at least be considered.
Chief executive of the National Capital Authority Sally Barnes, for example, is open-minded when it comes to new ideas, or revisiting old traditions, even when costs would appear, on the face of it, prohibitive.
This includes, as she confirmed last week, even such follies as the long-retired Birdman Rally.
The insurance costs would be through the roof, the OHS requirements bordering on prohibitive. And yet, she points out, if someone can come up with a workable solution to underwrite it and make it happen, she's all ears.
Her can-do attitude is a far cry from the usual fun-dampener vibe the NCA has emanated in the past.
It's also, it must be said, a far cry from the seesawing negativity displayed by our Chief Minister when it comes to planning proposals that might seem, on the face of it, all too difficult.
Independent senator David Pocock's dusting off last week of the City to the Lake proposal - specifically the idea of lowering Parkes Way - is a case in point.
We know, and expect, the work would, in reality, be eye-wateringly expensive; a feasibility study has shown it would cost somewhere in the realm of $210 million.
But, as Senator Pocock has pointed out, lowering the road would pay dividends in terms of the added opportunities for sustainable housing and a multi-purpose stadium for Civic.
Indeed, an ACT government report from 2013 found that lowering Parkes Way would provide something of a windfall in the form of 150 new dwellings on the new space created, to the tune of $386 million.
And yet, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has responded that, upon further consideration, the cost of the lowering, both financially and in terms of physical logistical disruption, would far outweigh the returns.
It's a similar kind of twisting of established facts - or existing proposals - to suit the Chief Minister's story of the day that we have seen in relation to any recent talk of a new stadium.
Mr Barr has described proposals for a Civic Stadium as a "billion-dollar folly", but when challenged that it wouldn't, in fact, cost $1 billion, but more to the tune of $500-700 million, as per a feasibility study, his response was he didn't mean it literally.
He has, though, unveiled a new plan for a $500 million stadium at Bruce, which he claims is the cheaper option.
Mr Barr seems, as usual, happy to bandy around the figures that suit his current narrative.
Perhaps when our lack of stadium becomes an issue too huge to ignore, he'll come up with another angle on how much money it would cost, or why lowering Parkes Way will never work, even though it was once his government's best solution to a knotty problem.
Meanwhile, we have Senator Pocock reminding us, quite simply, where there's a will, there's a way.
It is refreshing see a local senator with some optimism for the city, leaping over some of the tired arguments against such proposals and into the a realm of possibility.
For years, the ACT government has used the Coalition's disdain for Canberra as an excuse for not pressing on with major projects. But that excuse doesn't exist anymore.
Let's be ambitious and use this opportunity to push for projects that can modernise our city.
