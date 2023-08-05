We all have a one way ticket to the climate catastrophe

The opinion piece by Crispin Hull "Still 'in danger of being swamped'" (August 1, p17) refers to research by the Australian Population Research Institute.
Among other important issues, the research by Dr Katharine Betts found that the population growth lobby, supported by Treasury, "downplays the ... costs of congestion, house-price inflation, pressure on services and erosion of the environment".
Congestion of fossil-fuelled vehicles increases carbon dioxide emissions, as engines run idle in traffic jams. Population growth puts pressure on food-producing land and causes "erosion of the environment".
Dr Betts mentions "property developers, many employers, and ... the universities".
Big business and the market economy are also very influential parts of the population growth lobby.
Pandering to these interests is a one-way ticket to catastrophe. The population growth supporters must be made to see sense.
The government's claim that they can't meet the Greens' demand for assistance to renters because that responsibility lies with state governments is manifestly absurd.
The constitution gives the federal government no responsibility for education, but that has not stopped it being actively involved in policy on education, including universities and vocational training, as well as the national school curriculum and teacher training.
Similarly, apart from quarantine, the federal government has no responsibility for health, but it administers the PBS and Medicare and makes agreements with the states about hospitals and the training of the medical professions.
Moreover, through the tax system and its negative gearing provisions, the federal government plays a big role in the housing market.
To claim that they can do nothing for renters is simply to admit that they prefer not to exercise their imagination on how to make the federation work for everyone.
There is something familiar in the claim by Scott Morrison that he is a victim of political lynching. It is his friend Donald Trump's frequently repeated claims that he is the victim of witchhunts.
"Lynching" and "witchhunt" have strong connotations, particularly in the USA.
They bring forth accounts of individuals being subjected to barbaric and brutal punishment, without any semblance of decent legal process.
The purpose being to terrorise disadvantaged and marginalised groups.
For both these men to be claiming common victimhood with these individuals is both false and disgusting.
Many readers would be aware of Scott Morrison's propensity to distort things.
When Emmanuel Macron made it abundantly clear that he was criticising Scott Morrison, not the Australian people, in relation to the scuppered submarine deal, Scott Morrison characterised it as an attack on the Australian people.
Now the royal commission into robodebt has produced findings that are adverse to him, Scott Morrison is blaming the Labor government for the outcomes.
However, responsibility for the findings of the royal commission would rest with the commissioner, Catherine Holmes AC SC, a former Supreme Court judge.
If he wants to blame someone for the contents of the report, he should blame her, but, of course, it's easier to give the Labor government a bit of a kick, than have a go at a former Supreme Court judge. If he ever does decide to have a go at the correct party, I hope he does it outside Parliament House when he is not afforded parliamentary privilege.
I just a watched a drama on SBS about the English queen, Anne Boleyn. The title role was taken by a black actress.
I'm not sure the researchers dug deep enough or looked at pictures of the pale white queen. Historical accuracy was sacrificed on the altar of woke political correctness.
