Unveiling giant slabs of chocolate was not even the most exciting moment at the opening of the new Canberra city Max Brenner store on Friday.
"Now that is a lot of chocolate," CEO Mark Couter pronounced, before chipping pieces off with a hammer and chisel.
It was the promise of freebies for only one day this week.
"Over the weekend, there's gonna be a lot of fun going on here. The next couple of days I hope Canberrans get down here to check it out," Mr Couter said.
The new shop will be more than just chocolate, with a new signature gelato range, waffles and innovative savoury items like a cheese toastie waffle.
Called The Toffle, it is head chef Florent Rethouze's favourite item.
"It's a combination of toastie and waffle. So we spend many months developing the recipes, with Australian-made products," he said.
Topping options include salami and cheese, or vegemite and cheese.
And to encourage Canberrans to try the ice cream during a warmer than usual winter, the shop will be offering free samples on Saturday.
"Tomorrow, we will be doing many of those signature items for absolutely free. We want people to try the chocolate, try the signature gelato and try the signature savoury range, and our waffles," Mr Couter said.
"On Sunday we'll do it all again, except those items will be a little, tiny amount to pay for, $2 each.
"Make sure you get down here and have some fun."
Mr Couter said the decision to open a flagship store in the Canberra Centre was a testament to the strength of the brand in the capital.
The shop has taken over the space once held by Koko Black on the corner of Bunda Street and Scotts Crossing.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
