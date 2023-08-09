Don't underestimate the scope of your R&D tax activities, says Regional Angels founder

Tax credits are a way for regional businesses to help offset the cost of research and development activities. Pictures by Shutterstock

This is partner content with Regional Angel Investor Network.

Tips from Regional Angels founder and facilitator Sam Almaliki on how you can utilise the incentive program



The Australian R&D Tax Incentive program, offering tax credits between 18.5 per cent to 43.5 per cent, is accessible to regional businesses.



To benefit, businesses must understand the eligibility criteria, identify their R&D activities, maintain proper documentation, seek professional advice, apply annually, and stay updated on program changes.



The Australian Research and Development (R&D) Tax Incentive is a cornerstone of the government's commitment to innovation, offering substantial financial benefits to businesses that invest in research and development. Generally, the tax credit can sit between 18.5 per cent to 43.5 per cent.

This program is not exclusive to large corporations or urban businesses; regional businesses too can take advantage.



For example, an Agrifood business could develop and test a process to improve irrigation, pest management or harvesting and be eligible for the R&D Tax incentive program.

Here are some tips on how regional businesses can access the Australian R&D Tax Incentive Program.

The first step is to understand the eligibility criteria.



The R&D Tax Incentive is available to businesses that are incorporated in Australia and are conducting eligible R&D activities. You must be a company and can't claim as a trust, partnership or sole trader.

As a rule, these activities must generate new knowledge.



If you want to learn more about the program visit business.gov.au/grants-and-programs. Picture by Shutterstock

They can be either core R&D activities, which are experimental activities whose outcome cannot be known or determined in advance, or supporting R&D activities directly related to core R&D activities.

Regional businesses often underestimate the scope of their R&D activities. Identifying all activities that could qualify for the incentive is important.



This could include developing new products or services, improving existing ones, or even failing projects. Remember, the key is that the activities must be experimental and generate new knowledge.

Documentation is key. The Australian Taxation Office requires businesses to maintain records that substantiate their R&D claim.



This includes technical and financial records. It's essential to start this process early and maintain it consistently.

The R&D Tax Incentive program can be complex, and seeking advice from a professional with experience in this area is often beneficial.



They can help you identify eligible activities, prepare your application, and deal with any queries from the ATO or AusIndustry.

It's important to note that the R&D Tax Incentive is an annual program, so businesses need to apply each year.



The application is typically due ten months after the end of a company's income year. If your business hasn't claimed last year, consider how you can document and record experiments for next year.

It's also worth staying updated as the R&D Tax Incentive program is subject to changes.



This can be done by regularly checking the ATO and AusIndustry websites, subscribing to their newsletters, or attending their information sessions.

In conclusion, the Australian R&D Tax Incentive program offers a significant opportunity for regional businesses to offset some of the costs associated with their innovative activities.



Regional businesses can benefit from this program by understanding the eligibility criteria, identifying R&D activities, maintaining proper documentation, seeking professional advice, applying correctly, and staying updated. Remember, innovation is not confined to the big cities; it's happening in regional Australia too.

To find out more about Regional Angels visit regionalangels.com.au.

