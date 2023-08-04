The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Bartholomew Stanford | Will the Voice be a central theme at Garma in 2023?

By Bartholomew Stanford
Updated August 4 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Garma Festival in Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory began yesterday. The annual event brings Indigenous and non-Indigenous people together in celebration of Yolgnu culture, tradition and knowledges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.