Did you know that there is a Federal Carer Recognition Act?
In fact, every state and territory has legislation dedicated to acknowledging and increasing public awareness of the contributions that informal carers make to the lives of others.
Most people and many carers have probably never heard of these acts, which is why the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs has launched an inquiry into the recognition of carers.
However, a week before the closing date of Friday, August 11, only 29 submissions had been made.
Poor recognition of carers occurs despite their prevalence.
According to the 2021 census, there are around 2.5 million carers in Australia providing unpaid assistance to people who are frail and elderly, living with disabilities or who have long-term health conditions, with 42,000 living in the ACT.
So if you are not caring for someone right now, you probably will be.
READ MORE:
Little is known about carers' experiences, although research shows that they are frequently isolated, unheard and abandoned.
Caring is overlooked because it tends to be undertaken in private by family and friends who are more often than not women.
Many carers struggle to speak up because they are exhausted and have their own health issues.
According to the Carer Wellbeing Survey Australia's carers are two and a half times more likely than the average adult to have low wellbeing.
The Carer Recognition Act should be the focal point for raising the profile of carers and advancing their welfare and rights. It should help employers realise that there is not only an obligation but also great value in seeking out and offering flexibility to their carer employees. It should give young carers in particular extra resolve to get support knowing that their commitment is important and admired.
The Act should point towards a future in which caring does not need to be recognised because it is integrated into workplaces, schools and other settings as simply something that we do.
In that same future, when we see carers and the people they care for at parks, pools and shops, we are not filled with pity or inspiration but, rather, just have respect.
While not legally binding, the current Carer Recognition Act includes a "Statement of Australia's Carers" that sets out 10 key principles on how they should be considered, particularly when it comes to the delivery of social services.
It promotes diversity, equality and participation. Unfortunately, the Statement is abstract and legalistic, and therefore easily ignored or can even be regarded as uncaring.
The ACT's Carers Recognition Act 2021 contains a set of "Care relationship principles" which are clearly stated but do little to advance an appreciation of caring.
An acknowledgment of carers should have heart, spirit and wit, because that is what caring is all about.
We know this from a series of in-depth interviews conducted with on ABC Radio Canberra with local carers and the people they care for, from literature on how we should all adopt care ethics, and from our personal experience.
Here, then, is an alternative Statement of Australia's Carers.
While not every carer will relate to this statement, we submit it to the Parliamentary inquiry in the hope that it will will prod others to make their own submissions and tell their own stories.
Such contributions should fuel the government's rights-based and people-centred approach to looking after others.
The inquiry into the Carer Recognition Act is crucial at time when there are emerging crises in the aged care and disability sectors about the level and availability of care.
However, caring should always be prized as an asset and quality of our society. Indeed, it is what makes us a society.
You can make a submission in writing: Committee Secretary, House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs, PO Box 6021, Parliament House, Canberra ACT 2600.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.