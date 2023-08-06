Carers must be treated with dignity and respect, as individuals with their own needs, who attend to the needs of others.

We can be frustrated, depressed, impatient and loud. Sometimes we go into the bathroom, garage or car to scream and cry.



Carers keep this place going. The estimated value of our labour is $A78 billion per annum. But what we do for Australia is worth far more than that.

We sacrifice our careers, income, superannuation, holidays, love lives, and wellbeing to care. With support, these sacrifices can be managed and made more fulfilling.

Caring is not "just what women do".

Carers live with vulnerability, diversity and the prospect of death. From these facts of existence, we gain strength and perspective.

We and the people we care for do not want your pity. We have no shortage of meaning and purpose in our lives.

Sometimes we do not want to be known as or consider ourselves to be carers.

Carers and caring are complex. Carers must often come to grips with the different and challenging realities of the people we care for.