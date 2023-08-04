Traffic cleared along Parkes Way following a single-vehicle crash

Traffic was heavy along Parkes Way following a single-car crash on Saturday morning.
Emergency services responded to reports of a crash about 7.45am.
One person was assessed at the scene but was not transported to hospital, a spokesperson for ESA said, adding that paramedics and Fire and Rescue crews left soon after 8am.
The ESA spokesperson said eastbound lanes were affected. The road cleared about 9.15am.
Following the incident, police reminded the public to drive safely on cold, damp mornings.
"Slow down please Canberra, roads are damp," an ACT Policing Traffic tweet read on Saturday morning.
"Slow down to 40[kmh] when passing emergency services for their safety and yours."
