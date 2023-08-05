Canberra Croatia were bundled out of the Australia Cup round of 32 on Friday night in Sydney's west.
Mount Druitt Town Rangers claimed a 3-1 victory at Popondetta Park to advance to the round of 16 in the nationwide knockout tournament.
Solomon-John Monohan-Vaiika put the home side ahead in the 36th minute with a bullet volley into the top of the net after Canberra failed to clear a cross into the area.
In the second half Stephen Domenici found an equaliser with a beauty of a strike from the outside of his boot in the danger zone, that left the Mount Druitt 'keeper stunned.
However Anthony Frangie's header in the 76th and strike in the 81st minute sealed a memorable Rangers victory in front of their fans in Emerton.
Canberra Croatia will resume their NPL first grade campaign back in the capital on Tuesday night against Tigers FC at Deakin Stadium.
In other results in the opening match day of the round of 32, Sydney United 58, Wellington Phoenix and South Australia's MetroStars also progressed to the next stage.
Phoenix' Joshua Rutland scored in extra time to secure a 2-1 win over Peninsula Power, meanwhile Sydney United 58 FC ran away with a 4-2 win over Broadmeadow Magic, and MetroStars dominated Inglewood United 5-0, with a brace for James Temelkovski.
Mount Druitt Town Rangers FC 3 (Solomon-John MONOHAN-VAIIKA 36', Anthony FRANGIE 76' 81') bt Canberra Croatia 1 (Stephen DOMENICI 59')
Wellington Phoenix FC 2 (Nicholas PENNINGTON 42', Joshua RUTLAND 119') bt Peninsula Power FC 1 (Lewis GREENWOOD 71')
Sydney United 58 FC 4 (Patrick ANTELMI 23' PEN, Adrian VLASTELICA 34', Devante CLUT 54', Alessandro LACALANDRA 90+5') bt Broadmeadow Magic FC 2 (Jayden STEWARDSON 26', Bailey WELLS 45+2')
MetroStars 5 (James TEMELKOVSKI 9' 31', Fabian BARBIERO 51', Scott NAGEL 68', Michael CITTADINI 90+4') bt Inglewood United FC 0
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.