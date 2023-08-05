The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Michael Matthews chasing gold in UCI world championships road race

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 5 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Matthews is looking to build on last year's world championships bronze medal. Picture by Adam McLean
Michael Matthews is looking to build on last year's world championships bronze medal. Picture by Adam McLean

Michael Matthews will fight through the pain as he chases a breakthrough world championships gold medal in Glasgow on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.