Michael Matthews will fight through the pain as he chases a breakthrough world championships gold medal in Glasgow on Sunday night.
The Canberra star finished second in 2015, and third in 2017 and Wollongong last year, but the rainbow jersey has evaded him throughout his career.
The path to victory this year certainly hasn't been smooth, with Australia rocked by Rob Stannard's doping suspension and the withdrawal of star sprinter Caleb Ewan on Friday night. Now, Matthews has revealed a shoulder injury has hampered his preparations for the world championships.
After a luckless year in which he contracted COVID and suffered a season-disrupting crash at the Tour of Flanders, the 32-year-old felt he was ready for another serious assault on the world title on Sunday after three times previously having earned a podium finish.
MORE SPORT:
But on his comeback race in northern Spain last week, the 32-year-old had a heavy crash, landing on his shoulder, and has been feeling the effects ever since.
"I'd had a really good prep in a training camp in the mountains and, unfortunately, my luck went bad again," Matthews said. "I'm still in pain - every day, unfortunately. Last week, when it happened, I had to continue racing to prepare for the worlds and I was going through excruciating pain.
"It obviously puts a bit of a smile on my face knowing I can ride with a little bit less pain than I had last week, so hopefully I can get around there on Sunday as best I can. But having so many corners and quite rough roads on a technical course, It's not definitely not ideal for my situation."
He hasn't had an X-ray but believes he's suffering from a torn muscle, and it's the thought of representing his country again that's pushing on the Canberra ace whose record of five top-10 finishes in 10 world championships is outstanding.
"When you put on the green-and-gold jersey, it's just such a privilege and an honour, and the boys around me always have extra motivation knowing that I'm there to really fight 110 per cent for them and for our nation," said Matthews.
"It just gives you that feeling like extra, extra powers. I can't change what's happened, I can only look forward and keep positive thoughts and know that otherwise I'm in good shape. I won't lose the fight for sure."
The cyclists will ride from Edinburgh to Glasgow before completing nine laps of a city circuit.
Defending champion Remco Evenepoel is the pre-race favourite, with Mathieu van der Poel and Wout Van Aert also in the mix.
Former Australian great Phil Anderson said Evenepoel is the man to beat, but backed Matthews to be in the mix when the race goes down to the wire.
"The world championships is a one-day race that always comes down to who takes the race on," Anderson said. "The circuit has its challenges, it's the riders who make it difficult.
"Michael Matthews would have to be in the top-10 favourites, he's a guy this type of race suits."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.