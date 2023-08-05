The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Mark Kenny | The great Australian shouting match surrounding the Voice to Parliament

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
August 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have expressed different views on the Voice. Pictures by Gary Ramage
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have expressed different views on the Voice. Pictures by Gary Ramage

IF THE careening reconciliation debate has taught us anything it is that Donald Horne was right in 1964. Australia truly is "a lucky country run mainly by second-rate people who share its luck".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.