The lucky fans at Greenway Oval on Saturday afternoon may well have witnessed the best game of the Canberra Raiders Cup this year.
The Tuggeranong Bushrangers' home fans let out a deafening cheer after the full-time whistle in their nail-biting 18-17 win over the ladder-leading and previously undefeated Queanbeyan Kangaroos.
The armwrestle was on all day, but the showdown reached a tantalising crescendo in the final 10 minutes with the scores locked at 16-16, and the game decided by two clutch plays from the competition's leading point-scorers.
Kangaroos playmaker Sam Williams nailed a chip-kick field goal to give his side a one-point lead, however an error from the kick-off by Queanbeyan instantly gifted Tuggeranong great field position to hit back.
And they did just that when another former Raider in the Kangaroos, Sia Soliola, gave away a penalty after making a tackle when he wasn't square at marker.
Bushrangers hooker and goal-kicking sharpshooter Liam Oakley lined up from close range and drilled the penalty goal to steal a narrow lead back from Queanbeyan.
In the final, nervy seven minutes the Kangaroos threw everything but the kitchen sink at Tuggeranong, but the Bushrangers somehow kept Queanbeyan out to hand the visitors their first defeat in 2023.
It continued Tuggeranong's winning run since round nine, putting them in great form for a finals charge.
Earlier the Bushrangers raced to a 10-0 lead through winger Jack Davison and fullback Jack Heyman, before Queanbeyan responded to level the scoreboard 10-10 at half-time.
Heyman showcased his footwork attacking the try-line to nab his second and put Tuggeranong ahead.
An electric 70-metre dash by Queanbeyan's top try-scorer Harry Quinlan then helped Jesse Dent to cross over soon after before a tense final 15 minutes.
Canberra Raiders Cup Results
Tuggeranong Bushrangers 18 bt Queanbeyan Kangaroos 17
Belconnen United Sharks 28 bt Yass Magpies 16
West Belconnen Warriors 24 bt Queanbeyan Blues 18
Goulburn City Bulldogs 50 bt Gungahlin Bulls 4
Katrina Fanning Shield Results
West Belconnen Warriors 28 bt Yass Magpies 24
Gungahlin Bulls 20 bt Goulburn City Bulldogs 8
Tuggeranong Bushrangers 62 bt Queanbeyan Kangaroos 0
Queanbeyan Blues 44 bt Harden Worhawks 12
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.