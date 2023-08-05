Canberra Raiders' NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick is "confident" co-captain Simaima Taufa will be right to play in Sunday's round three clash against the Wests Tigers.
Borthwick said Taufa had a "limited" captain's run on Saturday after suffering a calf injury in Canberra's win over the Roosters last weekend.
The Jillaroo and Blues lock is a key piece in Borthwick's side, averaging over 120 metres a game, and is ever-reliable in defence.
"She got through the captain's run okay, and I'm confident she'll pull up okay on Sunday," Borthwick said.
"But all signs are she'll be okay, we just didn't overdo it with her.
"With calf injuries it's just a matter of how she pulls up in the morning."
If Taufa is unable to suit up for the Tigers match, 18th woman Ua Ravu is an option to slot in at lock.
The first-placed, undefeated Tigers will be tough to break down having conceded just eight points in the opening two rounds of the 2023 NRLW season.
But the Tigers women have never played the Raiders at Bruce, where a strong crowd is expected Sunday when they kick off the double-header at 1.45pm, to will be followed by the NRL Raiders taking on the Tigers.
With their first win and first game at home marked off, the Raiders now want to focus on continuing their form.
"We've got something to build with now, which is good and the clear focus is on this weekend," Borthwick said.
"[The Tigers] have been solid. They're defensively strong and they've been attacking well, so we're going to be up against it.
"I'm very excited. Whenever you get the chance to play at home, we talk about how this is our house, and it's important for us that we back up what we did last week."
The Raiders have had some early injury hurdles inside the opening three rounds, with centre Felice Quinlan suffering a lower leg fracture at training right before the season-opener.
Quinlan's season is over after the injury required surgery, however she is still signed on for another year at the Raiders.
The injury blow led to local product and under-19s Blues star Alanna Dummett being elevated to the top-24 NRLW squad this week.
"Felice is doing well, sitting up in the coaches box with me doing stats and stuff like that," Borthwick said. "It's never good when someone is injured, but we've got her for two years."
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 1.45pm
Raiders team: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Mackenzie Wiki, 5. Shakiah Tungai, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Monalisa Soliola, 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Emma Barnes, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Tara Reinke. Reserves: 18. Ua Ravu. 19. Ahlivia Ingram
