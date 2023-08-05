Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney has called on the nation to settle "unfinished business" for future generations and "complete our national story" by voting for a Voice to Parliament.
In a speech at the Garma Indigenous cultural festival in Arnhem Land on Saturday, Ms Burney declared the "time for politics was over", urging Australians to vote for change.
"So much of the debate about the Voice has been overshadowed by politics," she said.
"It's not about Anthony Albanese versus Peter Dutton."
Ms Burney told the nation's largest Indigenous gathering the referendum was about "recognition that will complete our national story".
"For too long, we as a country, have not recognised Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples at the First Peoples of Australia," she said.
"When it comes to recognition and giving some of the most disadvantaged members of our country a say in their future, we can make that change by voting 'yes'.
"Do not leave this unfinished business to future generations."
Australians will be asked later this year if they want to recognise the First Peoples by enshrining an Indigenous advisory body in the constitution.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not announced a date for the referendum but in speech at Garma on Saturday insisted the vote would not be deferred.
His promise comes as some "yes" advocates suggest pushing the referendum back to increase its chances of success amid flagging support for the proposal.
Ms Burney criticised the "no" camp, telling the gathering the opponents offered no solutions.
"If we say 'no' we are accepting things cannot get better" she said.
"But if we find it in our hearts and our heads to say 'yes', then we can take the next step forward as a country."
Ms Burney said Australia could not continue "doing what we have been doing for decades", pointing to the lack of progress made on closing the gap in life outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
A recent Productivity Commission report found Australia was on track to meet only four of the 19 targets.
"We can't be satisfied with an eight-year gap in life expectancy. We can't be satisfied with a suicide rate that is double," Ms Burney said.
She said said the Voice would not "fix every problem overnight" but would set "the right structures in place".
"It will plan for the next generation, not the next term," she said.
Ms Burney explained the Voice will be a committee of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from every state and territory and the Torres Strait Islands, chosen by First Nations Australians in their local area to serve for a fixed time and advise parliament and government on issues that affect their community.
"It will be chosen by local communities, for local communities," she said.
"I believe it will lead to better results. Because we know that listening to people from the grassroots level leads to better outcomes."
Ms Burney reiterated she will ask the proposed advisory body to consider four main priority areas: health, education, jobs and housing.
In her speech, Ms Burney also paid tribute to Indigenous leader Yunupingu, who died in April.
"Yunupingu is gone, but the gurtha - the great tongue of flame and truth which spoke to us - still exists. And it lights the path ahead for us. It lights the path ahead to the referendum," she said.
"It lights the path to a better future, for our peoples."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
