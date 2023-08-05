It worked in 2012. It worked in 2016. Now the Canberra Raiders hope their revamped home-away-from-home can make it three times a charm.
In a bid to boost their home record in a crucial run to the NRL finals, the Green Machine have once again treated their home game like an away one by spending Saturday night in a hotel.
The Raiders face the first of three crucial home games - against the Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium on Sunday - as they look to not only lock in a finals berth, but try to force their way into the top four.
A win will bring them within touching distance of the fourth-placed Melbourne Storm, while a loss will have them teetering on the edge of the eight.
The Raiders have been disappointed with their home performances this season.
While they've got a 4-4, win-loss record at Canberra Stadium in 2023, those four losses have been by a combined total of 113 points.
It's seen Canberra coach Ricky Stuart look to shake things up in the lead-up to the Tigers game and turn to a method that's worked in the past.
In 2012 the Green Machine stayed at Eagle Hawk to help spark their charge from outside the top eight to play finals.
Four years later they stayed at a Narrabundah hotel on their charge to a preliminary final.
Starting the round in fifth, the Green Machine hoped a similar tactic can help secure their finals spot on a super-tight ladder.
The Canberra Times caught Stuart off guard when they asked him about the plan, which he'd been trying to keep under wraps.
"We haven't had a good home record and we've just changed up a few things in regards to our preparation for this game at home," Stuart said.
"We need to be better at home. It's only some minor changes and staying in a hotel just as a group tonight is one of those.
"It's just a little change the players are comfortable with doing, and I appreciate that."
Stuart confirmed Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty would take over the goal-kicking duties in Jarrod Croker's absence (hamstring).
Fogarty's currently on the longest streak of successful conversions in the NRL - highlighting his handiness as a back-up goal-kicker.
He's kicked 16 of 17 attempts so far this season, and has kicked his past 13 straight - with his last miss against the Redcliffe Dolphins in round two.
Stuart loved Fogarty's work ethic and attention to detail - in all facets of his game.
"Jamal's a very handy back-up to Jarrod. He practices very diligently," he said.
"He puts a lot of time and effort into his practice - especially his goal-kicking.
"He was out there banging a few over again today [Saturday]."
Stuart was happy with the way the Raiders trained at their captain's run on Saturday - especially after a flat build-up to last week's game.
He blamed himself for misreading the impact a 14-hour travel day coming back from Auckland had on the entire squad.
The amount of time they spent sitting around in airport lounges meant it took more than half a day to get home from their New Zealand hotel.
Stuart revealed it not only left all of the players flat, but the coaches as well - something he felt was reflected in their 28-6 home loss to Newcastle last weekend.
He felt he should've picked it up earlier and readjusted their training program accordingly.
"Last week's game had nothing to do with whether we were playing home or away," Stuart said.
"The disruption with flights and the travel plan we had to have [against] the Warriors was unfair on the players.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"I should've been more aware on the effects it had on us physically. It was a very flat week and the players - and staff - were all flat.
"We've taken measures this week to make sure we got the enthusiasm and energy back. We want to win at home as much as our fans do."
The Raiders coach has given young centre Michael Asomua a taste of the NRL as 18th man.
Asomua's part of a bulging batch of young gun outside backs in the Raiders ranks.
"Michael Asomua's our fresh reserve for [Sunday], just to give him some experience in regards to an NRL preparation," Stuart said.
"He's been at every meeting. It just gives him the opportunity to see it without a NSW Cup preparation, with the opportunity to keep him fresh.
"It just gives him that extra little bit of development."
NRL ROUND 23
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Sebastian Kris, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Adrian Trevilyan, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Michael Asomua, 19. Matt Frawley.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Starford To'a, 4. Junior Tupou, 5. Charlie Staines, 6. Daine Laurie, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Alex Twal, 9. Apisai Koroisau (c), 10. David Klemmer, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. John Bateman, 13. Fonua Pole. Interchange: 14. Jake Simpkin, 15. Justin Matamua, 16. Aitasi James, 19. Alex Seyfarth. Reserves: 17. Asu Kepaoa, 21. Kit Laulilii.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
