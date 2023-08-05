The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only

Women's World Cup: Matildas star Sam Kerr's calf likely healed but expert gives warning

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
August 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Kerr is yet to play in the Women's World Cup. Picture Getty Images
Sam Kerr is yet to play in the Women's World Cup. Picture Getty Images

Sam Kerr's calf might be the most-talked about body part in Australian sport right now, as it's been hard to determine just how fit she is to help the Matildas in their Women's World Cup campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.