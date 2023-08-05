Queanbeyan Tigers coach Adrian Pavese might as well be playing Tetris when he is trying to put a team on the park every weekend.
But even with six changes, the Tigers fired a warning shot weeks out from the AFL Canberra finals with a 105-point thrashing of the Gungahlin Jets at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval on Saturday.
The Tigers are poised to finish inside the top four and mount a charge for another premiership following their 16.15 (111) to 1.0 (6) victory.
"It's just good that we backed up last week's big win against Ainslie and played with the right attitude," Pavese said.
"I think it's such an even comp in the women's space at the moment. Our energy is good, we've had a fair few setbacks throughout the year in losing some close games, but one thing that hasn't wavered is the coming together of the group which has been good.
MORE SPORT:
"We've averaged six or seven changes a week, so it's been really hard this year to get that continuity. We've just got to hope the games we're getting into some of the girls is going to pay dividends when the business time comes."
Meanwhile, the Ainslie Tricolours edged the Belconnen Magpies in a top of the table thriller at Alan Ray Oval, holding on for a 4.8 (32) to 4.6 (30) win.
Eastlake dominated Tuggeranong Valley to close out the round. Queanbeyan and Eastlake will meet in the final round - a week before they square off in the opening week of the finals series.
"Hopefully this week was probably the last week in terms of girls being away. We're going into Eastlake next round and we're still going to have six changes with the girls coming back in next week," Pavese said.
"It's always a hard one when you're playing a side who you're going to then play in a final, you don't know whether to keep things close to your chest or just go out and play. I think our motto is just go out and play."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.