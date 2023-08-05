Matt Hawke has been here before. His Gungahlin Eagles riding high after an impressive regular season, only to fall short in the finals.
The Eagles secured second on the ladder with a commanding 50-19 victory over Royals on Saturday and will play Vikings in next Saturday's major semi-final. Royals will face Wests in Sunday's elimination final.
So while the veteran could easily start dreaming of a breakthrough John I Dent Cup premiership, Hawke isn't allowing his mind to drift too far in front.
"I don't even want to think about it yet," Hawke said. "We've got two more games to get through, next week and the granny.
"We'll deal with that and then I'll let you know what it means to win a title."
The Eagles have been a revelation in coach Locky McCaffrey's first year in charge. From a steady start, the team has built throughout the season to now be just two wins away from the title.
Gungahlin's performances have gone to another level in the past month, the arrival of a quartet of US stars and the return of the club's Brumbies providing an edge to their title charge.
Hawke has played in plenty of talented Eagles sides over the years but this team, he feels, is different.
"Everyone's just gelling," he said. "We've had teams in the past where there's a few blokes who [gel], but everyone here's just a good bloke, a good person off the field.
"Culture goes a long way to winning games on a Saturday and Locky has instilled that in everyone. The people he's brought in have just gelled."
John I Dent Cup: Gungahlin 50 bt Royals 19, Vikings 62 bt Penrith 11, Uni-Norths 35 bt Queanbeyan 19
Premier XVs: Royals 12 bt Gungahlin 10, Penrith bt ViQueens via forfeit
