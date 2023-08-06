Canberrans will get a close look at the amazing design talent in local schools when the outsides of trams are decked out in slogans and grabby images designed by students.
To try to gee up attitudes to safety, students were asked to come up with posters to run the full length of the tram, turning the whole train, from end to end, into a moving billboard.
The result is a set of images which wouldn't disgrace any professional graphic designer in any big city studio.
Amelie Lawless from Merici College devised the slogan "Don't hop the tracks" with a kangaroo and "Paws! Look! Listen!" as the message.
Caroline Austin from Dickson College had an egg theme, with the slogan "Don't get cracked".
Jose Arbelaez, also from Dickson College. used a superhero theme.
Chaerin Hwang from Gungahlin College worked on a shark idea, with "Stay safe. Don't be bait" as the slogan.
The chosen designs are to be unveiled on Monday, the start of Rail Safety Week.
"The designs each provide a unique and colourful interpretation of light rail safety messaging," Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said.
"They will be on two of our light rail vehicles for the next year and are a great example of the emerging talent in our local schools," said Minister Steel.
On top of the four designs used to deck out trams, more of the designs will be exhibited, with a chance for Canberrans to pick their favourites.
"We are also giving Canberrans the opportunity to vote for their favourite design from 32 shortlisted submissions. Student posters will be displayed onboard two light rail vehicles with QR codes the public can scan to vote for their favourite design," the minister said.
Rail Safety Week is a publicity campaign each year in Australia and New Zealand. It's been running for 18 years.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
