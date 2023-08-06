The Canberra Gunners won't be defending their NBL1 East title this year after they were knocked out in the semi-final on Saturday night.
The Gunners went down 88-75 to the Maitland Mustangs at Belconnen, ending their season.
The Mustangs will meet the Sutherland Sharks in the final next weekend in Sydney after the Shire side upset the ladder-leaders, Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence 89-82.
The Centre of Excellence had been the team to beat all season, suffering just two losses, however star ACT player Alex Toohey departed mid-year to join the Sydney Kings as an NBL Next Star.
Despite missing the latter part of the season, Toohey was this week announced as a finalist for the NBL1 East MVP award, along with Gunners standout Glenn Morison.
Melanie Dinjaski
