Week by week, the pieces have slowly fallen into place for Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.
The side may have lost all four matches before the World Cup squad is named, but the veteran has learnt plenty about his players.
Some have answered the questions asked of them, others have struggled and left themselves vulnerable as Jones prepares to lock in the 33-man roster.
The coach must weight up the balance of his team before announcing the squad on Thursday, with versatility set to be prized ahead of a gruelling tournament.
It's hard to believe Tom Hooper was preparing for his Test debut only five weeks ago. Today, he seems a certainty to travel to France and play a key role in the campaign.
Seven days after a shock appearance as an openside flanker, the Brumbies youngster returned to his more familiar No.6 jersey in Saturday's loss to the All Blacks.
The Wallabies had the balance of the backrow right in Dunedin, Hooper able to shine as a physical blindside flanker. It's a role the 22-year-old is better suited to, while Fraser McReight was free to play his natural game in the No.7 jersey and Rob Valetini was at his powerful best at No.8.
The primary question left to answer, however, is what Jones does about Michael Hooper. The coach admitted last week his skipper is racing the clock to be fit for the World Cup and it could prove a gamble to include him in the squad. It would, however, prove just as bold not to select the inspirational leader.
Up front, Matt Faessler was impressive in an unexpected 66 minute appearance on Saturday and likely did enough to secure the third hooker role. Dave Porecki and Jordan Uelese, one and two in the pecking order, are also under an injury cloud, which could open the door for Lachlan Lonergan to return to the fold.
Nick Frost, Richie Arnold and Will Skelton are the leading locks, Jed Holloway's versatility likely to secure his place in the squad.
The pieces of the backline puzzle have also started falling into place, Tate McDermott and Carter Gordon emerging as the 9-10 combination. With Nic White the backup scrumhalf, Ryan Lonergan's fate will come down to whether Jones selects a third No.9.
ACT centre Len Ikitau is another star under an injury cloud however his potency in the midfield will likely ensure he's named on Thursday.
The back three shapes as the biggest area of intrigue, with Jones forced to balance versatility and X-factor when picking his squad.
Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Marika Koroibete will be on the plane but the picture is murky beyond those three.
Suliasi Vunivalu and Ben Donaldson are the only other outside backs currently in the squad. Vunivalu was poor in the loss to South Africa and his inability to play fullback may prove costly. Jones, however, has repeatedly expressed his support for the former Melbourne Storm winger.
Donaldson's ability to play anywhere in the backline will likely work in his favour, despite his struggles at the Test level in the past.
The door is, however, ajar for Tom Wright to return to the Wallabies mix. The Brumbies fullback wore the No.15 jersey in Australia's first two Tests before he was dumped from the squad completely. The 26-year-old's versatility as a winger and fullback could prove pivotal when compared to Vunivalu.
